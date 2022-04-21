Gallery
Scouts from across area lap up soapbox racing
- Credit: Mick Howes
Youngsters from Scout groups across the Lowestoft district put hand-built soapbox karts through their paces at a thrilling race meeting.
Eight teams of young scouts from groups in the Lowestoft district took to a real karting track to propel their soapboxes to the finish line in a series of non-motor-races.
After an enforced break due to the continuing coronavirus crisis, the soapbox races returned as they were held at the Ellough Park Raceway near Beccles.
Organiser assistant district commissioner for Scouts, Richard Brabben, said: "Each kart driver and their two pushers had to complete two separate time-trial with the fastest time deciding their podium position."
All the teams completed the course and in a close finish the winners were 14th Lowestoft (1min.21) followed by 2nd Carlton Colville (1min.35) with 1st Pakefield (1min.37) in third place.
Trophies were presented by District Commissioner Mel Buck before all teams returned to the track for a fun grand prix finale.
Grid positions were decided on the time trial results for the actual Soapbox Derby, in which the Scouts completed one shortened lap of the karting circuit - to encouraging cheers from parents and leaders.
Mr Brabben added: "The youngsters had great fun and we are really grateful to Ellough Park Raceway for opening the track early and for all their help with the race.”