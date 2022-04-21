News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Scouts from across area lap up soapbox racing

Mark Boggis

Published: 2:14 PM April 21, 2022
Scouts from across the Lowestoft area took part in soapbox races

Scouts from across the Lowestoft area took part in soapbox races at the Ellough Park Raceway near Beccles. - Credit: Mick Howes

Youngsters from Scout groups across the Lowestoft district put hand-built soapbox karts through their paces at a thrilling race meeting.

Scouts from across the Lowestoft area took part in soapbox races 

Ready for the off - Scouts from across the Lowestoft area took part in soapbox races at the Ellough Park Raceway near Beccles. - Credit: Mick Howes

Eight teams of young scouts from groups in the Lowestoft district took to a real karting track to propel their soapboxes to the finish line in a series of non-motor-races.

Scouts from across the Lowestoft area took part in soapbox races

Scouts from across the Lowestoft area took part in soapbox races at the Ellough Park Raceway near Beccles. - Credit: Mick Howes

After an enforced break due to the continuing coronavirus crisis, the soapbox races returned as they were held at the Ellough Park Raceway near Beccles.

Scouts from across the Lowestoft area took part in soapbox races 

Scouts from across the Lowestoft area took part in soapbox races at the Ellough Park Raceway near Beccles. - Credit: Mick Howes

Organiser assistant district commissioner for Scouts, Richard Brabben, said: "Each kart driver and their two pushers had to complete two separate time-trial with the fastest time deciding their podium position."

Scouts from across the Lowestoft area took part in soapbox races

Scouts from across the Lowestoft area took part in soapbox races at the Ellough Park Raceway near Beccles. - Credit: Mick Howes

All the teams completed the course and in a close finish the winners were 14th Lowestoft (1min.21) followed by 2nd Carlton Colville (1min.35) with 1st Pakefield (1min.37) in third place.

Scouts from across the Lowestoft area took part in soapbox races

Scouts from across the Lowestoft area took part in soapbox races at the Ellough Park Raceway near Beccles. - Credit: Mick Howes

Trophies were presented by District Commissioner Mel Buck before all teams returned to the track for a fun grand prix finale.

Scouts from across the Lowestoft area took part in soapbox races

Scouts from across the Lowestoft area took part in soapbox races at the Ellough Park Raceway near Beccles. - Credit: Mick Howes

Scouts from across the Lowestoft area took part in soapbox races 

Scouts from across the Lowestoft area took part in soapbox races at the Ellough Park Raceway near Beccles. - Credit: Mick Howes

Grid positions were decided on the time trial results for the actual Soapbox Derby, in which the Scouts completed one shortened lap of the karting circuit - to encouraging cheers from parents and leaders.

Scouts from across the Lowestoft area took part in soapbox races

On the podium - Scouts from across the Lowestoft area took part in soapbox races at the Ellough Park Raceway near Beccles. - Credit: Mick Howes

Mr Brabben added: "The youngsters had great fun and we are really grateful to Ellough Park Raceway for opening the track early and for all their help with the race.”

