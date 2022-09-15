SOLD Studios in coastal town set to hold relaunch event

A charitable organisation is set to host a relaunch event next week.

Special Objectives for the Local Disabled (SOLD), which is based at Harvest Drive on the South Lowestoft Industrial Estate, offers disabled people the opportunity to have access to a workshop environment in the SOLD studios.

Next week, as part of an effort to highlight its facilities and try to make more people in the community aware of what SOLD does, a relaunch event is being held with Waveney MP Peter Aldous in attendance.

Ahead of the 'SOLD Studios Relaunch event', John Hemming, chairman, said: "SOLD Studios - Lowestoft’s disability services and support organisation - is to relaunch itself.

"It has been providing support and care since 1987.

"Over time hundreds of disabled people have taken advantage of the facilities, working in a safe environment and having meaningful support from the staff."

With SOLD Studios based in Lowestoft, it has a catchment area of 25 miles in north Suffolk and south Norfolk.

As a registered charity funded by grants, donations and fund raising, Mr Hemming said: "Creative skills include arts, crafts and woodworking, where members can choose and develop their skills, at the same time increasing their self esteem.

"In addition such activities help individuals to break social isolation, a great improvement for them and their carers.

"The pandemic has hit the charity hard.

"It is funded on an attendance basis - however, it has lost a number of members and others have had to reduce their attendance due to long covid.

"Consequently income is down, threatening the future of the trust.

"The relaunch event aims to increase the numbers and the awareness of the charity."

The relaunch event is being held next Friday, September 23 at 11am, at the Harvest Drive facility.

Mr Hemming added: "It will be attended by Peter Aldous, numerous county and district councillors and officials from Social Services."