'Vital work' of SOLD Studios showcased at relaunch event

A charitable organisation has held a successful relaunch event.

Special Objectives for the Local Disabled (SOLD), which is based at Harvest Drive on the South Lowestoft Industrial Estate, offers disabled people the opportunity to have access to a workshop environment in the SOLD studios.

Last month, as part of an effort to highlight its facilities and to make more people in the community aware of what SOLD does, a relaunch event was held.

One of the members working in the Woodwork Studio - Credit: Sold Studios

The Lowestoft charity, which relaunched after Covid on Friday, September 23, has been providing workshop facilities for disabled people since 1987.

Since then hundreds of disabled people have taken advantage of the facilities, working in a safe environment and having meaningful support from the staff.

Computer study at SOLD Studios. - Credit: Sold Studios

With a catchment area of 25 miles in north Suffolk and south Norfolk, SOLD studios is accredited by Suffolk County Council and Norfolk County Council.

The relaunch event - hosted by trustees of the charity - was attended by county and district councillors, officials from Social Services and Suffolk County Council cabinet member James Reeder who praised its work.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous was unable to attend because of pressing parliamentary duties, but said: “SOLD Studios are deeply embedded in the Lowestoft community and serving a large surrounding area in north Suffolk and east Norfolk, they were in so many respects ahead of their time when they started out 35 years ago.

The Art Studio at SOLD Studios. - Credit: Sold Studios

"Since then, a great deal of expertise and goodwill, as well as a large support network, has been built up, though post-Covid it is necessary for there to be a refocus and a consolidation, so that they can continue their vital work, which is so important to their service users and their families in these challenging times.

"I will do all that I can to support them as they put in place the foundations to continue their sterling service for the next 35 years.”

The new Sold Studios logo. - Credit: Sold Studios

The trustees presented a new logo and brochure detailing SOLD studios as a new website went live on the day.

A spokesman said: "The last two years have been particularly challenging, and now post covid SOLD Studios have vacancies for new people with disability, like physical and mental problems or who have learning difficulties."

Visit its new website, email or phone manager Mat Parker on 01502 512617.