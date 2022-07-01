Africa Alive 'over the moon' as critically endangered Wild Ass born

Africa Alive Zoological Reserve is celebrating the birth of a critically endangered Somali Wild Ass.

The Suffolk wildlife attraction welcomed the baby on June 30 after it was born to mother Calula and father Sahib.

The Somali Wild Ass is one of the rarest equine species in the world with less than 200 mature individuals estimated to be left in the wild, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature's list of threatened species.

Graeme Williamson, head of living collections at Africa Alive Zoological Reserve, said: “We are over the moon with the newest addition to our collection.

The new calf was born on June 30 - Credit: Zoological Society of East Anglia

"These animals are often underrated and mistaken for a striped legged donkey, however they are in fact one of the rarest equines in the world.

“Conservation programmes such as the European Endangered Species Breeding Programme are incredibly important for the survival of these species, ensuring that the animals are genetically paired to create healthy populations of critically endangered animals.

“Both mother and foal are doing very well and are visible in the paddock – they are already getting lots of attention from our visitors!”

Mother Calula first arrived at Africa Alive in 2007 from Basel Zoo in Switzerland and has given birth to a total of six foals, the last born in 2019, with two having been sired by father Sahib who arrived at the park in 2016 from Tierpark, Berlin.

Somali Wild Ass are found in small patches of the rocky deserts of north east Africa and their ‘critically endangered’ status is a result of war, hunting and habitat loss in the wild.

Visitors can see the rare Somali Wild Ass foal and watch as it begins to explore its new home at the Kessingland attraction.