'Wonderful community spirit' hailed as village shares memories of the Queen

Condolences were paid as memories of the Queen were shared when a popular annual flower festival returned to a north Suffolk church.

Having raised thousands of pounds over the years and always attracted a fine turnout, organisers of the annual flower festival at St Mary's Church in Blundeston Road, Somerleyton had received approval from Church authorities for the event to go ahead during the period of national mourning at the weekend.

The 2022 flower festival at St Mary's Church in Somerleyton. - Credit: Mick Howes

With the church aisles transformed with "colourful and imaginative displays" once more, a church spokesman said: "St Mary's Church in Somerleyton has held the flower festival for 21 years - with the exception of 2020, amid the continuing coronavirus crisis - and this year we raised just over £2,000.

"Approval was obtained from church authorities for the festival to go ahead during a period of mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The 2022 flower festival at St Mary's Church in Somerleyton. - Credit: Mick Howes

"Flowers had already been purchased and we felt that if the Queen had been asked, she would have said 'please do go ahead.'

With a memorial corner for the Queen set up in the porch, there was the chance for visitors to record their condolences, thoughts and memories as they entered the church.

The 2022 flower festival at St Mary's Church in Somerleyton. - Credit: Mick Howes

The church spokesman added: "The evening songs of praise service featured excerpts from the Queen’s Christmas messages over the years, prayers in appreciation of the Queen’s devotion to her Lord and her subjects, for King Charles III, his Queen consort Camilla and our new prime minister Liz Truss.

"We concluded with the national anthem for our new King."

The 2022 flower festival at St Mary's Church in Somerleyton. - Credit: Mick Howes

Although attendance was understandably "well down" in comparison to previous years, many people still did come to see the "colourful and imaginative displays depicting the theme of Village Life”.

With money raised going towards paying the annual quota to the diocese and maintenance of the Grade II listed building, churchwarden Mary Truman said: "The displays were wonderful as usual, and we are very grateful to all who took part locally and with members of the Lowestoft and Bradwell Flower Clubs.

St Mary's Church in Somerleyton. - Credit: Mick Howes

"We are also very grateful to friends in the village who helped to man the stalls and served teas and delicious cakes in the marquee – Somerleyton has a wonderful community spirit, and the church really appreciates the willingness to help out on such occasions.

"Thank you to all who supported us in so many ways."