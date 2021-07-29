'Spread a Little Kirkleyness' - New video poem celebrates community

Published: 10:12 AM July 29, 2021

A scene from London Road South in Kirkley, Lowestoft in 1977. - Credit: Jack Rose Collection

Memories from yester-year feature as part of a new project that is showcasing South Lowestoft’s past, present and future.

A new video poem has been produced to celebrate South Lowestoft as the history of the Kirkley area takes centre stage.

Shops and businesses past and present have been celebrated in the new video poem, which has been written and created by Dean Parkin and produced by Poetry People’s Naomi Jaffa.

The Kirkley Centre helps to 'spread a little Kirkleyness' - Credit: Poetry People

Entitled 'Spread a Little Kirkleyness', it has been commissioned by East Suffolk Council under the London Road, Lowestoft High Street Heritage Action Zone, and is the sequel to Poetry People’s Right Up Your Street that Mr Parkin was commissioned to create last autumn focusing on the town's High Street and Scores.

After asking shopkeepers and residents for stories of South Lowestoft via social media earlier this year, to help create a video poem that would bring to life the heritage and spirit of the seaside end of his hometown, Mr Parkin said the response had been overwhelming.

Lillian's in the 1970s, where many locals would have bought their wedding dress from. - Credit: JACK ROSE COLLECTION

He said: “We ended up with almost 50 pages of memories and comments about South Lowestoft.

St John's Church in London Road South, Kirkley in Lowestoft in the mid-1970s. - Credit: JACK ROSE COLLECTION

"It shows how much this area is cherished.

“I was struck how there's a real village feel to Kirkley these days.

"People love working and living there.

"It's definitely on the up and the entrepreneurial and community spirit of 'Kirkleyness' is spreading!”

Dean Parkin and Joshua Freemantle filming the new video poem in Wellington Gardens. - Credit: Poetry People

Supported by Joshua Freemantle, who is responsible for the filmed content, the soundtrack has been created by pianist and composer Maurice Horhut.

Spread a Little Kirkleyness showcases iconic shops – like Hailey's department store, Reg Regis Sports & Toys and the Gibbs brothers – along with long-established businesses like Bushells Bakery and Parrs Model Shop who’ve been there for over 60 years, plus the ever-increasing range of new independent shops.

The video poem also features Kirkley characters like Desmond Baldry.

Producer Naomi Jaffa said: “Local support for Spread a Little Kirkleyness has been just wonderful – at least 25 independent shops and businesses immediately said ‘yes’ to taking part."

Dean Parkin filming on the miniature train on Lowestoft's seafront. - Credit: Poetry People

Featuring more than 80 archive photographs alongside contemporary film footage, the 14 minute video poem - 'Spread a Little Kirkleyness' - launches online tonight (Thursday, July 29) via Poetry People’s Facebook page followed by a live screening at 8pm on Poetry People’s YouTube channel, where it will then remain permanently available.