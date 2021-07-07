Public art, parks and a seafront revamp - have your say on Lowestoft vision

Published: 5:13 PM July 7, 2021

The London Road, Lowestoft High Street HAZ has commissioned a masterplan for South Lowestoft and Kirkley. - Credit: The London Road, Lowestoft High Street HAZ

Al fresco dining, increased green spaces, events and markets form part of ambitious plans to make a popular seafront "an even more attractive destination."

A blueprint has been unveiled for Lowestoft seafront and the High Street Heritage Action Zone areas.

With a public consultation running until August, people are being urged to have their say as a masterplan and survey have been launched to help to "develop strong proposals for the Lowestoft Seafront and High Street HAZ area."

With this incorporating a large area of Kirkley, from the Bascule Bridge to Pakefield, it states: "The London Road, Lowestoft High Street HAZ has commissioned a masterplan for South Lowestoft and Kirkley to enhance public space and improve connectivity between the seafront and commercial areas.

"In March 2021, East Suffolk Council was awarded £24.9m of funding from the government through the Town's Fund, with over £2m earmarked for seafront projects.

"We are now consulting on the high-level masterplan proposals and your feedback is sought to influence the final version of the document.

"When the masterplan is complete at the end of August, priority projects will be identified to be worked up further from 2022."

Earlier this year Jon Sheaff and Associates (JSA) were appointed by East Suffolk Council to create the masterplan, with the consultation design boards showcasing the work that has been developed so far.

A spokesman said: "The Lowestoft Seafront and HSHAZ Masterplan, which seeks to enhance public spaces and improve connectivity, consultation is now live."

It states that a number of "key themes" have been considered in developing the masterplan.

These include "helping to support the local economy of London Road South and the seafront by making it into an even more attractive destination; making London Road South and the seafront an active, accessible and distinctive place with plenty of things to do and adding new facilities for play, for lighting and for public art to make London Road South and the seafront distinctive places."

The South Pier Family Entertainment Centre in Lowestoft is open. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Highlighting initiatives that are already in development - including the restoration of East Point Pavilion, the flood defence scheme, the development of the Jubilee Chalets and the installation of the beach boardwalk - it adds: "We've looked at the areas that would benefit from the most uplift to develop specific ideas for Royal Plain, South Pier, East Point Pavilion and Royal Green; Claremont Pier and Wellington Gardens; London Road South and the areas around CEFAS and Kensington Gardens."

South Pier in Lowestoft. - Credit: Jon Sheaff and Associates

With East Point Pavilion earmarked as "an exciting new food and events venue", Royal Plain is described as "flexible space that can be used for outdoor eating, small events and markets."

Royal Plain in Lowestoft. - Credit: Jon Sheaff and Associates

It adds: "The masterplan proposes connecting Royal Green to the East Point Pavilion to create a shady grove for al fresco dining."

Claremont Pier and Wellington Gardens area in Lowestoft. - Credit: Jon Sheaff and Associates

For Claremont Pier, Wellington Gardens, Kirkley Cliff, The Esplanade and Lower Promenade, the "architectural quality" of the area will be celebrated with a new design.

It says: "The masterplan proposes an opportunity to increase the green spaces along the seafront by reducing the size of the Claremont Pier car park.

The design board for Claremont Road and Esplanade. - Credit: Jon Sheaff and Associates

New "shade sails" with social seating beneath have been proposed along with "widening Claremont Road" to create a "new generous open space" that can support events and markets.

Proposals for London Road South include improving its connection with The Esplanade. It adds: "The plan will try to balance the interests of cars, pedestrians and cyclists through changes to road design.

Proposed public realm improvements on London Road South, at the junction with Waterloo Road in Lowestoft. - Credit: Jon Sheaff and Associates

"Left over spaces could be used to create areas of planting and parklets that will encourage people to spend more time in London Road South," it said.

Proposed potential pop-up art space on the London Road South/Windsor Road area. - Credit: Jon Sheaff and Associates

Creating "a sense of arrival" and encouraging people to stay longer and explore the area form part of the proposals around the CEFAS and Kensington Gardens areas.

Proposals for lighting to create distinct places are also part of the masterplan, as is public art which is proposed "to tell stories in different ways to join different parts of the town together."

View the design boards and have your say at the Kirkley Centre on London Road South email economicregen@eastsuffolk.gov.uk or visit http://jonsheaff.co.uk/lowestoft by July 26.