'Great to be back': Joy as family entertainment centre reopens

Published: 8:36 PM May 17, 2021

A popular family entertainment centre has opened its doors once more.

Staff at the South Pier Family Entertainment Centre in Lowestoft were pleased to welcome customers back on Monday, May 17 after being temporarily closed for almost five months.

With the latest easing of lockdown restrictions, the arcade and family entertainment area on Royal Plain, Lowestoft reopened at 10am.

The South Pier Family Entertainment Centre in Lowestoft is open. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

It comes a month after the Fishermans Wharf pub and the Galley Restaurant - which are also part of the business - provided outdoor service.

Steve Ashford, general manager of the South Pier Family Entertainment Centre which is part of the Harry Levy Amusements group, said: "Its great to be back again.

"Obviously a takeaway service from The Galley Restaurant and outdoor seating on benches at the Fishermans Wharf pub have been running for a month and it has been very busy."

The Galley restaurant in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

As well as continuing to provide that service, the venues were also welcoming punters to enjoy a meal or drink indoors from today.

The Fishermans Wharf pub. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Mr Ashford said: "Like all local businesses, it has been tough.

"We closed in December so the arcade has been closed almost five months.

Signage for the Fishermans Wharf pub. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

"But we have kept following the guidelines and now the gift shop, The Galley Restaurant, Fishermans Wharf pub and the Family Entertainment Centre are all open again."

New virtual reality arcade games welcomed guests to the family entertainment centre with "a good turnout" of people attending in the first few hours.

Mr Ashford said: "We have had quite a few people about and to manage the numbers in the arcade we have staff walking around making sure people are socially distancing."

With sanitising stations, one way arrows and signs throughout the complex, Mr Ashford added: "We are quite lucky as we kept all of our staff on.

"They have been on furlough, with 16 staff back today and that will be going up to around 30 staff in the summer."

With new arcade games and rides due to arrive within the next week, Mr Ashford added: "New things installed for this season include a new virtual reality simulations ride, a virtual reality dance machine, water shooter and a four player shooter game."