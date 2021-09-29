Tree cutters get to the root of the problem at special beach clean
A group of tree cutters branched out as they cleared a Suffolk beach of rubbish – collecting 18 bags full.
Employees of UK Power Networks in Bury St Edmunds and Kings Lynn used the company’s volunteering scheme to spend a day cleaning up the beach and car parks in Southwold.
With Donate a Day giving the company’s 6,000 staff two paid days each year to volunteer in their local communities, the group picked up litter along the beach, harbour and car parks, around the church and in the children’s play area.
Organiser Mike Banham said: “I tend to pick litter up wherever I go, but not in an official capacity.
"I decided on Southwold after a recent trip there and we decided, after probably one of the busiest holiday seasons on record due to everybody having a staycation, that a clear up operation wouldn’t go amiss - and I’m glad we did."
He is now planning to make the rubbish collecting an annual event in the hope it inspires others.
