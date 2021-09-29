News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Tree cutters get to the root of the problem at special beach clean

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:47 PM September 29, 2021   
UK Power Networks employees litterpicking Southwold beach

UK Power Networks employees litterpicking on Southwold beach. - Credit: UK Power Networks

A group of tree cutters branched out as they cleared a Suffolk beach of rubbish – collecting 18 bags full.

Employees of UK Power Networks in Bury St Edmunds and Kings Lynn used the company’s volunteering scheme to spend a day cleaning up the beach and car parks in Southwold.

With Donate a Day giving the company’s 6,000 staff two paid days each year to volunteer in their local communities, the group picked up litter along the beach, harbour and car parks, around the church and in the children’s play area.

UK Power Networks treecutters collecting litter Southwold

The UK Power Networks treecutters collecting litter in Southwold. - Credit: UK Power Networks

Organiser Mike Banham said: “I tend to pick litter up wherever I go, but not in an official capacity.

"I decided on Southwold after a recent trip there and we decided, after probably one of the busiest holiday seasons on record due to everybody having a staycation, that a clear up operation wouldn’t go amiss - and I’m glad we did."

You may also want to watch:

He is now planning to make the rubbish collecting an annual event in the hope it inspires others.

Most Read

  1. 1 Lowestoft couple deny abusing two children
  2. 2 Why a strange light was seen flying over Lowestoft
  3. 3 Air ambulance responds after man in 30s suffers emergency in Kessingland
  1. 4 School hails success of open evening as families return to the classroom
  2. 5 Lowestoft man kicked victim in head as he lay on the ground
  3. 6 New hoarding support service launches in East Suffolk
  4. 7 Sailing ketch stranded in 'choppy' sea conditions sparks rescue mission
  5. 8 Man charged for jewellery shop burglary
  6. 9 Scheme unveiled for former pub and butchers on town's High Street
  7. 10 New cheetah cub born at Africa Alive!
Southwold News
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

File photo dated 10/09/18 of Nick Knowles, who has promised a special episode of DIY SOS: The Big Bu

Lowestoft family feature on Channel 5 show with Nick Knowles

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Traffic queues Gunton Service Station Lowestoft

'Enough to go around' - Drivers urged not to panic-buy at petrol pumps

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Just one police car remained at the scene on London Road South on Friday teatime (August 20).

Suffolk Constabulary

Man's death 'remains unexplained' after body found in Lowestoft

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court

Duo spared jail for breaking birthday party-goer's jaw in two places

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon