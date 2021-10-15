Woman in 60s airlifted to hospital after medical emergency

Published: 9:51 AM October 15, 2021

The air ambulance has landed on Southwold Common as crews attend a medical emergency - Credit: John Nottage

A woman in her 60s was airlifted to hospital following a medical emergency in Southwold.

The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAST) and the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) were called out at 10.29am on Wednesday, October 13 after the woman suffered a medical emergency.

Onlookers saw the air ambulance land close to Southwold Common on Wednesday morning as the Anglia One helicopter was scrambled to the scene.

They assisted the EEAST team with the woman who had suffered a "medical emergency," according to paramedics.

A spokesman for the air ambulance said: "Pilots Richard Anderson and Henrietta Davies landed the helicopter on a near car park.

"Doctor Victor Inyang and critical care paramedic Rod Wells gave the patient a full assessment and provided enhanced pre-hospital care.

"The patient was then flown to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further treatment."