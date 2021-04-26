Outdoor cinema to return with 'exciting film line up'

Published: 4:33 PM April 26, 2021

An aerial view of Southwold's Outdoor Cinema, ahead of its return for 2021. Picture: My Southwold Business Partnership - Credit: My Southwold Business Partnership

Outdoor cinema is set to make a welcome return to the seaside next month.

Southwold's Outdoor Cinema is back by popular demand for 2021 with an "exciting film line up," according to organisers.

A series of highly acclaimed films will be screened to a socially distanced audience on Southwold Common this summer.

Organised by My Southwold Business Partnership - a newly created business association made up of, and run by, local business owners who are working together for the benefit of the town - the initiative is supported by Southwold Town Council and promoted by My Southwold.

Hannah Wright, Town Development Manager, said: "This is a unique business community project run by My Southwold Business Partnership.

"Profits from the events will be reinvested back into the town for the benefit of residents, visitors and wider local economy and donated to Comic Relief.

Emma Freud and her partner Richard Curtis - Credit: PA

"Film maker Richard Curtis and Emma Freud have generously donated the films.

"They are local residents and avid supporters of all projects that benefit their community and local economy."

Outdoor cinema will return next month with two classic films by Suffolk writer Mr Curtis - Bridget Jones's Diary on Saturday, May 22 followed by Yesterday on May 29.

Another seven award-winning films will run in June, August and September.

Audiences will be able to watch the classic films from the UK’s largest 42ft screen and will listen via state of the art noise-cancelling headphones, all within their very own socially distanced pitches.

Hosted within an area of outstanding natural beauty, the venue situated by the water tower on Southwold Common will open two hours before the start of each film, which will vary dependant on sunsets.

All proceeds from the events will be donated to Comic Relief or reinvested back into the town to benefit the residents, visitors and local businesses.

Tickets are £12.50 per person and sold as individual tickets and in groups of two, four or six.

Each group will be assigned a socially distanced pitch and will need to bring their own seating or blankets.

VIP tickets are also available and for further information visit www.southwoldevents.seatedly.com