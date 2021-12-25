News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Town's Christmas Day swim cancelled due to dangerous conditions at sea

Emily Thomson

Published: 4:25 PM December 25, 2021
The Southwold Christmas Day swim was cancelled due to rough conditions and high winds.

The Southwold Christmas Day swim was cancelled due to rough conditions and high winds. - Credit: Southwold Rotary

Dangerous conditions at sea forced a town’s Christmas Day swim to be cancelled.  

The Southwold Christmas Day swim was cancelled due to rough conditions and high winds. 

It is organised by Southwold Rotary club and is usually their biggest fundraising event of the year. 

A spokesman from the Rotary club said: “The sea was very rough so with advice from the RNLI we agreed with heavy a heart to cancel. But members remained on site to ensure swimmers were advised of the dangers. 

“It was to have been our best year ever. We had about 250 registered for the day and we usually get another 100 who turn up on the day.   

“But thank you to those who still turned up and in good Christmas spirit, donated their sponsorship to our causes.   

“The costumes were great as usual and still entertained those who braved the winds for a brisk walk. We look forward to the next time.” 

Dangerous conditions at sea forced Southwold's Christmas Day swim to be cancelled.

Dangerous conditions at sea forced Southwold's Christmas Day swim to be cancelled. - Credit: Southwold Rotary


Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
