Southwold sausage dog walk aiming to break world record
- Credit: Southwold Sausage Walk
Hundreds of sausage dogs will be walking through Southwold this Sunday, as an annual event returns for charity.
The sausage dog walk was first launched in 2017, with people bringing their beloved sausage dogs from across the county and beyond to the annual congregation, and the event has grown in popularity year on year.
Organiser Laura Baggott is hopeful this year's offering will be "bigger and better" - with ambitions to beat the sausage dog walk world record.
Miss Baggott said: "We are raising money for charity called Dedicated to Dachshunds.
"We have over 20 stalls selling doggy bits, a prize draw, a raffle and tombolo, excellent coffee from the team at Combat2Coffee and several food stalls.
“All breeds of dog are welcome."
The walk will begin at the Harbour end of the beach, before embarking on their stroll to the finish line at the pier.
Last year Southwold's sausage dog day attracted around 1,000 people, with just over 700 Dachshunds present.
Most Read
- 1 Family 'extremely disappointed' at crash site proposals after teen's death
- 2 'High quality new homes' to be unveiled at vacant town centre site
- 3 CCTV shows burglar falling off bike before stealing charity bucket
- 4 Man charged with drink driving after being spotted by member of the public
- 5 Second World War American fighter cockpit found by Lowestoft fisherman
- 6 'Perfect Bavarian atmosphere' transforms seafront pavilion
- 7 Cinema caps prices at under £5 to help people enjoy 'regular' treats
- 8 Hit and run near Lowestoft prompts police hunt for dashcam footage
- 9 Man who exposed Jimmy Savile reveals work on another paedophile case
- 10 The Covid symptom now 'more common than loss of smell' as cases rise
But this year Miss Baggott believes the event will stand a chance of beating the world record.
She said: "We have over 1,700 people interested in the event - it has grown and grown so much.
"Lots of people have two or three dogs - I have five myself."
To beat the Guinness World Records current goal, the event will need over 1,000 Dachshunds to be present for it to be the biggest largest beach gathering of sausage dogs in the world.
Miss Baggott has arranged for people to be click counting all the sausage dogs as they go through the big inflatable, which was donated by sponsor 'Stix Dog Coats'.
Miss Baggott said: “I am really looking forward to this weekend, it will be a really fun event - fingers crossed the weather will hold out for us all.
"This year will be bigger and better and I can't wait to see everyone and their lovely dogs."
The people of Southwold have really taken to the event, Miss Baggott said.
"My goal from the sausage dog walk is to have a sausage dog statue in Southwold," she added.
"Southwold, as a result of the annual walk, has become known for sausage dogs."