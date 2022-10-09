Thousands of sausage dogs descend on beach to 'smash' world record

Gallery

Thousands of four-legged friends descended on a Suffolk beach this weekend hoping to set a new world record.

The increasingly popular Southwold Sausage Dog Walk returned on Sunday, October 9, with pets from across the country gathering on the sand.

Organisers hoped their latest event would be the biggest in history around the globe, with the event growing each year.

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Last year, around 1,000 people and 700 dachshunds took part - the highest total to date in the town.

Laura Baggott, who founded the dog walk several years ago, was confident the event had set a new record.

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

She said: "It has been a bit crazy, but it's gone really well. We've all had a brilliant day.

"We have smashed the world record. I think the previous record was 1,400 dogs of one breed, and we had 2,200 dachshunds join us."

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Miss Baggott said the popularity of the event was "overwhelming and surreal".

The 31-year-old founded the event in 2017, with the first walk attracting around 150 dogs, with this weekend being their fourth major walk to take place, although smaller walks have been held since too.

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Earlier this year, 200 sausage dogs and their owners met up in March to raise £650 for pets in Ukraine following Russia's invasion.

She said: "I never thought it would get this big, it wasn't my intention.

"We're slowly going worldwide too. Some people have travelled from Wales, and I was speaking to someone who came from Texas, and there's someone from Argentina too.

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

"It is a lot of pressure to put it on because we want to get it right, but once the day comes around we all really enjoy it."

As always, all breeds were welcome at the event.

The events are held in support of Dedicated to Dachshunds with IVDD, a disease often caused by slipped or ruptured discs in the back and is common in Dachshunds.

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The 2022 Southwold Sausage Dog Walk. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND