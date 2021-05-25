Spate of vehicles seized by police in Lowestoft

Published: 10:29 AM May 25, 2021 Updated: 11:03 AM May 25, 2021

Police have issued various warnings to drivers after two cars were seized for having no insurance, drivers being banned and one pedal bike was used for anti-social behaviour.

Recently, officers had issued a fresh warning to motorbike, moped and scooter riders following a spate of thefts around Lowestoft, owners have been urged to be vigilant about security and to report any suspicious activity.

A pedal bike was seized on Kirkley Ham, Lowestoft, because it was being used to cause anti-social behaviour.

A pedal bike seized by police because it was used for anti-social behaviour. - Credit: Lowestoft Police

Police posted on social media: "Seized under Sec 59 for ASB in the area of Kirkley Ham, Lowestoft.

"The SNT & NRT will take positive action with regards to vehicles used in an anti social manner and are asking members of the public to report ASB."

Car seized on Tower Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft Police

Police also seized a car on Tower Road, Lowestoft because the driver had no insurance, no driving licence and was also disqualified.

Another car was seized on Hollingsworth Road, Lowestoft because the driver was also disqualified.