News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Spate of vehicles seized by police in Lowestoft

Author Picture Icon

Jasper King

Published: 10:29 AM May 25, 2021    Updated: 11:03 AM May 25, 2021
car

A car seized by police on Hollingsworth Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft Police

Police have issued various warnings to drivers after two cars were seized for having no insurance, drivers being banned and one pedal bike was used for anti-social behaviour.

Recently, officers had issued a fresh warning to motorbike, moped and scooter riders following a spate of thefts around Lowestoft, owners have been urged to be vigilant about security and to report any suspicious activity.

A pedal bike was seized on Kirkley Ham, Lowestoft, because it was being used to cause anti-social behaviour.

bike

A pedal bike seized by police because it was used for anti-social behaviour. - Credit: Lowestoft Police

Police posted on social media: "Seized under Sec 59 for ASB in the area of Kirkley Ham, Lowestoft.

"The SNT & NRT will take positive action with regards to vehicles used in an anti social manner and are asking members of the public to report ASB."

car

Car seized on Tower Road, Lowestoft. - Credit: Lowestoft Police

Police also seized a car on Tower Road, Lowestoft because the driver had no insurance, no driving licence and was also disqualified.

You may also want to watch:

Another car was seized on Hollingsworth Road, Lowestoft because the driver was also disqualified.

Most Read

  1. 1 New sports bar unveiled in Lowestoft
  2. 2 Demolition works to begin for £126.75m Gull Wing third crossing
  3. 3 Rail shake-up casts doubt on Lowestoft to London direct line
  1. 4 Care home residents fulfil boyhood dream by riding Harley Davidson
  2. 5 'Sadistic' couple jailed for campaign of abuse against children
  3. 6 'It's so rewarding': New women's only gym proves popular in town
  4. 7 Concern for man missing for 14 days
  5. 8 'End of an era’: Family-run business set to close in town after 60 years
  6. 9 Inquest opens into death of 34-year-old Lowestoft man
  7. 10 Spate of vehicles seized by police in Lowestoft
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Henry Hall was found by two members of the public, who alerted staff at the Joseph Conrad pub in Lowestoft.

'Charming' man died after 'tragic' drugs overdose in pub toilets

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
denmark road

Armed police called to disturbance at Lowestoft house

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of Reedham.

100-year-old swing bridges to be upgraded in £5.5m scheme

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Work is now under way that will see more than 30 affordable homes built  in Lowestoft.

East Suffolk Council

Work under way on new homes at vacant town centre site

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus