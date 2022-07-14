Talented athletes from across GB showcase skills at 'fantastic' event

The Special Olympics National Summer Series of Sport Waveney Open Gymnastics Event in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Athletes from across Great Britain have descended on Lowestoft for a major qualifying event.

With 50 athletes from across the country - including Jersey, Scotland and Wales - showcasing their skills at Waveney Gymnastics Club in Lowestoft on Sunday, the Special Olympics National Summer Series of Sport Waveney Open Gymnastics Event was hailed as "fantastic" by organisers.

It acted as a qualifying event for athletes to attend the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin in 2023, with Laura Davies and Ben Matthews from Special Olympics GB in attendance along with councillors Paul Ashdown, Mary Rudd and Louise Gooch and Waveney MP Peter Aldous.

Delivered as part of The Special Olympics GB Summer Series of Sport, the competition on Sunday was one of over 18 events to take part across England and Wales in what was the largest celebration of intellectual disability sport in Great Britain in 2022.

It was also the first time for two-and-a-half years that many of the athletes attending were able to compete in an event of this scale due to Covid-19.

The athletes competed in a number of different rotations with opening and closing ceremonies, before medal presentations completed the day.

Alex Row, from Special Olympics Waveney Open, and organiser of the event said: “To be able to get back to competitions of this scale has been a long time coming and to see our athletes doing what they love to do – competing and being with their friends - was brilliant."

Ellen Hutchings, from Waveney Gymnastics Club, said: "To win the bid to host this event was fantastic.

"Bringing disability gymnasts from across Great Britain to Waveney Gymnastics Club is an amazing opportunity for members of the club, the local area and local businesses.

"With judges travelling from as far as Wales and the prestige of such an event it was all to compete for, for the athletes.

"The gymnasts performed great routines showcasing that if you put your mind to it, you can achieve so much.

"They also got to socialise with friends that they have not seen since pre-covid-19 and won plenty of medals and awards.

"A fantastic day all round!"