Two drivers caught speeding during checks on A12 near Lowestoft

Published: 9:01 AM August 22, 2021

Suffolk Police officers conducted speed checks on the A12 near Lowestoft on Saturday, August 21 following "numerous complaints" about speeding motorists. - Credit: Lowestoft Police Facebook

A series of speed checks have been carried out on two busy stretches of roads near Lowestoft.

Suffolk Police officers conducted the speed checks on Saturday evening (August 21) following "numerous complaints" about speeding drivers.

Two drivers were issued with Traffic Offence Reports (TOR) after the checks on two stretches of the A12 near Lowestoft - the Kessingland bypass and at London Road in Pakefield.

Among the motorists stopped was one driver who was issued with a TOR after being clocked doing 91mph on the Kessingland bypass, which has a 70mph speed limit on the dual carriageway.

Another driver was stopped and issued with a TOR after they were captured travelling at 84mph on the same stretch of road.

A Lowestoft Police spokesman said: "Due to numerous complaints regarding excessive speed, checks have been carried out on A12, Kessingland Bypass and London Road, Pakefield.

"Two Traffic Offence Reports completed for 84mph and 91mph on Kessingland bypass, both drivers will be dealt with for the offences via post."



