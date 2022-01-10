Talented young Lowestoft musicians set for spotlight in Spinback Sessions

Those involved in delivering the SpinBack sessions. - Credit: First Light CIC

A new series of free workshops and events for young musicians will return this month.

Aimed at shining a light on some of the talented youngsters in and around Lowestoft, those interested in pursuing a career in the music industry are being encouraged to sign up for the new SpinBack Sessions.

The popular 'SpinBack' project run by First Light Festival CIC is returning to Lowestoft from January 15.

The SpinBack sessions. - Credit: First Light CIC

The free workshops are aimed at young musicians between the ages of 13 and 19 who will receive mentoring and coaching from a top singer-songwriter, music production professional and West African drumming experts.

Aspiring young musicians can develop their talents by learning song writing, music production and African drumming with industry professionals.

The workshops will run every Saturday from January 15 through to February 12.

They will feature Norwich-based Jess Morgan, who will run a series of workshops to develop songwriting skills.

You can learn about how to record and produce slick sounding records with Gavin Bowers of Catch 21 Records, who will give hands-on experience with recording and mixing in his pop-up professional studio.

There is also the chance to explore your inner rhythm with Gemma, Marcus and the team at Wooden Roots, who will teach some traditional West African drumming techniques using a djembe (jem-bay) drum.

Genevieve Christie, First Light director, said: “We are delighted to offer SpinBack again to local young people as we know that there is so much creative talent in Lowestoft.

"All abilities and experiences are welcome!”

With the popular First Light Festival set to return to Lowestoft in June 2022, it is hoped the 24-hour, non-stop multi-arts and science festival will be even larger than the inaugural event in 2019.

Organised by First Light CIC, plans for the 2022 festival - which takes place on Lowestoft’s South Beach - are still being developed but there will be a strong focus on young people as First Light’s vision is to shine a light on new talent.

For more information and to sign up to the SpinBack sessions and book your place visit https://firstlightlowestoft.com/whats-on/spinback-sessions/