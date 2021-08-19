New splash pool attraction unveiled at Lowestoft park

Published: 2:40 PM August 19, 2021 Updated: 3:38 PM August 19, 2021

Lots of fun at the beach and splash pool area at The Boulevard Leisure Centre in Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.

A disused outdoor swimming pool that had been out of action for more than a decade has been given a new lease of life.

New and improved leisure facilities for all the family have been unveiled in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.

Having welcomed guests and visitors over recent weeks, the new sand, deck and splash pool area was officially unveiled during a special ceremony last week.

The ribbon is cut by Oulton Broad Parish Council chair Sandra Keller alongside co-owner Caroline Price. - Credit: Mick Howes

And it was hailed as a "wonderful addition" as a ribbon was cut to mark the official opening on August 11.

Work had started back in January 2020 to fill the former swimming pool area in Nicholas Everitt Park, at the Boulevard Leisure Centre, and create a new children's 'splash pool' style attraction complete with a central beach area, play equipment and seating.

At the time, the application from Oulton Broad Parish Council, which centred around "infill swimming pool and install additional leisure facilities" at the Boulevard Leisure Centre on Bridge Road was approved with conditions by the Broads Authority.

Now, after a significant investment and lots of hard work in recent months, the Boulevard’s new splash pool and urban beach complete with decking area has been unveiled.

Fun at the beach, splash pool area and decking at The Boulevard Leisure Centre in Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Cutting the ribbon to officially open the facilities, Oulton Broad Parish Council chairman Sandra Keller said: "It is amazing.

The beach and decking area at The Boulevard Leisure Centre in Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

"We are delighted with the Sand and Splash park which the business owners at The Boulevard Leisure Centre have created.

Ebony Hunter and Riley Sterry on sunbeds enjoying the beach area at The Boulevard in Oulton Broad. - Credit: Mick Howes

"Its a wonderful addition to the park and is a great draw for both holidaymakers and locals alike.

Isla Rose Elvidge, four, is all smiles on a rubber ring in the water at the splash pool area at The Boulevard Leisure Centre in Oulton Broad. - Credit: Mick Howes

"It has already been very well used in the few weeks since it opened and we hope everyone will continue to enjoy this lovely attraction when they visit Oulton Broad and our beautiful park."

Caroline Price, co-owner of The Boulevard in Oulton Broad, said: "The old swimming pool was in disrepair for over 10 years.

"We have been carrying out work during the winter as this had been planned for almost two years.

The splash pool and decking area at The Boulevard Leisure Centre in Nicholas Everitt Park, Oulton Broad, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

"It has been lots of hard work, but we wanted something for children and families to enjoy - and the reaction has been brilliant.

"People have been saying that they really love it and the area needs something like this."