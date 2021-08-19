New splash pool attraction unveiled at Lowestoft park
- Credit: Mick Howes
A disused outdoor swimming pool that had been out of action for more than a decade has been given a new lease of life.
New and improved leisure facilities for all the family have been unveiled in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft.
Having welcomed guests and visitors over recent weeks, the new sand, deck and splash pool area was officially unveiled during a special ceremony last week.
And it was hailed as a "wonderful addition" as a ribbon was cut to mark the official opening on August 11.
Work had started back in January 2020 to fill the former swimming pool area in Nicholas Everitt Park, at the Boulevard Leisure Centre, and create a new children's 'splash pool' style attraction complete with a central beach area, play equipment and seating.
At the time, the application from Oulton Broad Parish Council, which centred around "infill swimming pool and install additional leisure facilities" at the Boulevard Leisure Centre on Bridge Road was approved with conditions by the Broads Authority.
Now, after a significant investment and lots of hard work in recent months, the Boulevard’s new splash pool and urban beach complete with decking area has been unveiled.
Cutting the ribbon to officially open the facilities, Oulton Broad Parish Council chairman Sandra Keller said: "It is amazing.
"We are delighted with the Sand and Splash park which the business owners at The Boulevard Leisure Centre have created.
"Its a wonderful addition to the park and is a great draw for both holidaymakers and locals alike.
"It has already been very well used in the few weeks since it opened and we hope everyone will continue to enjoy this lovely attraction when they visit Oulton Broad and our beautiful park."
Caroline Price, co-owner of The Boulevard in Oulton Broad, said: "The old swimming pool was in disrepair for over 10 years.
"We have been carrying out work during the winter as this had been planned for almost two years.
"It has been lots of hard work, but we wanted something for children and families to enjoy - and the reaction has been brilliant.
"People have been saying that they really love it and the area needs something like this."