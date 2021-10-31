Spooky Saturday event hailed as 'amazing' with town centre transformed

A 'breathtaking fire finale' captivated the crowds as part of Spooky Saturday. - Credit: Mick Howes

There were some spooky goings-on in a town centre as the spirit of Halloween attracted the crowds as it made a welcome return.

A popular family fun event saw a good turnout of people descend on Lowestoft despite the early morning heavy rain.

The continental market in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Wicked witches roamed the streets while some spinetingling skeletons walked up and down Lowestoft town centre.

And there was even a 'breathtaking fire finale' that captivated the crowds as part of Spooky Saturday, which was held in Lowestoft town centre and the town's historic High Street on October 30.

With the event organised by Lowestoft Vision, children turned out in fancy dress to take part in a pumpkin trail, as the town centre shops and businesses displayed 'Pumpkin Pod' posters in the windows to welcome the youngsters and give out some treats.

Some "amazing pumpkin creations" had also been carved and put on display by a number of shops and businesses, while Fosters Solicitor's created a spooktacular witches lair.

A Lowestoft Vision spokesman said: "What an amazing Spooky Saturday.

"Thank you to everyone who came into town, we hope you enjoyed your day!"

The Spooky Saturday celebrations came as Lowestoft Vision also hosted its "first continental market in almost two years" in Lowestoft town centre over four days.

The Lowestoft Vision spokesman added: “The market has been really positive, and the feedback after the first couple of days was that it has been a success with a busy turnout.

"We received some fantastic comments and feedback.

"The stallholders are really happy with the footfall and the friendliness of local shops, visitors and residents."

In total, 16 stalls created a real continental feel with a diverse mix of food and crafts on offer.

Hot food stalls included Greek Gyros, Caribbean cuisine, Chinese and oriental noodles, German Bratwurst and Mexican food.

Some of the stalls included pick and mix fudge, olives nuts and baklava, French Macarons, Cheeses and Churros.

While the craft stalls included jewellery, flowerpot men and native handicrafts.



















