£20k of primary school sports gear up for grabs
- Credit: Langley Prep School
The starting pistol has been fired on a new campaign giving primary schools the chance to win a share of £20,000 of sports equipment.
Tokens are being printed in the Lowestoft Journal and Beccles and Bungay Journal each week as part of the Sports Equipment for Schools campaign.
Almost 200 schools across Norfolk and Waveney have registered and now the race is on to collect the most tokens before the final submission deadline of Friday, September 9.
The schools collecting the most tokens (taken as a ratio to pupils) will receive an Eveque Full Primary Athletics Kit worth over £1,000 plus a visit from a professional athlete who has represented Great Britain.
The second prize will be an Eveque Sports Hall Triathlon kit worth £750, plus each school that signs up and collects over 1,000 tokens will receive a Throw Pack or Infant Bag at the choice of the school) worth over £100.
Anyone can collect tokens for any school registered, just simply post of take your tokens to the school before the end of August so that all tokens can be accounted for before the final September 9 deadline.
Tokens will be printed in the Lowestoft Journal and Beccles and Bungay Journal each Friday, and there will also be one token in the Eastern Daily Press from Monday to Friday and two on Saturdays, until Saturday, July 16.
Most Read
- 1 Taco Bell set to open in McDonald's former town centre premises
- 2 Coastwatch volunteer encourages public to stay on the lookout for body parts
- 3 WATCH: Moment teen pulls BB gun on shopkeeper
- 4 Man arrested and charged following robbery at Shell garage
- 5 Woman arrested after cannabis and edible highs seized in police raid
- 6 Work under way to provide beach access for everyone
- 7 Lowestoft's new beach huts hit the market at £30,000 each
- 8 Talented 12-year-old twins to represent England as stature of club grows
- 9 Blue Flag status returns to seaside town for first time since 2018
- 10 Jail for man caught with £1,000 of cocaine in car
These are the Norfolk and Waveney schools which have already signed up:
- Acle Pre-school
- Acorns Preschool Roughton
- Aldborough Primary
- All Saints Academy
- Antingham & Southrepps Primary and Nursery
- Arden Grove Infant and Nursery
- Ashleigh Primary School and Nursery
- Attleborough Primary
- Barnham Broom COE Primary
- Beccles Primary Academy
- Beeston Primary
- Bishy Barnabees Day Nursery
- Blakeney CE VA Primary
- Blenheim Park Academy
- Bluebell Primary
- Blundeston COE Voluntary Controlled Primary
- Brampton COE Primary
- Bressingham Primary
- Brisley CE Primary Academy
- Broadland High Ormiston Academy
- Brooke Primary
- Browick Road Primary
- Bungay Primary
- Bure Park Specialist
- Buxton Primary
- Caister Infant
- Caister Junior
- Carlton Colville Primary
- Caston COE Primary Academy
- Catfield Primary
- Cawston COE Primary Academy
- Cecil Gowing Infant
- Chapel Break Infant
- Cliff Park Ormiston Academy
- Cobholm Primary Academy
- Colby
- Colkirk COE Primary Academy
- Costessey Junior
- Costessey Primary
- Cringleford CE VA Primary
- Cromer Junior
- Dereham Church of England Junior Academy
- Dereham Neatherd High
- Dersingham VA Primary
- Ditchingham Primary Academy
- Downham Preparatory
- Drayton Community Infant
- Drayton Junior
- Duke of Lancaster
- Earsham Primary
- Earthsea
- Ellingham VC Primary
- Elm Tree Primary
- Erpingham Primary
- Fairhaven CE VA Primary
- Filby Primary
- Firside Junior
- Flitcham Primary Academy
- Fred Nicholson
- Freethorpe Primary and Nursery
- Frettenham Primary
- Garrick Green Infant
- Gayton COE Primary Academy
- George White Junior
- Gillingham St Michael's Primary
- Great Ellingham Primary
- Great Yarmouth Primary Academy
- Greenpark Academy
- Grove House Infant and Nursery
- Grove Primary
- Hainford VC Primary
- Happisburgh CE VA Primary & Early Years
- Harleston Primary Academy
- Heartsease Primary
- Heather Avenue Infant School
- Hempnall Primary
- Hethersett Primary
- Hevingham Primary
- Hickling COE Infant
- Hillside Primary
- Hockering Primary Academy
- Holy Cross COE Primary
- Horsford CE VA Primary
- Ilketshall St Lawrence Primary
- John of Gaunt Infant and Nursery
- Kelling CE Primary
- Kenninghall Primary
- King's Park Infant
- Kinsale Infant
- Langham Village
- Langley Pre-Prep and Prep
- Lingwood Primary Academy
- Little Melton Primary
- Loddon Infant
- Loddon Junior
- Lodge Lane Infant
- Lyng COE Primary
- Marshal Primary
- Marsham Primary
- Martham Academy
- Mattishall Primary
- Mile Cross Primary
- Moorlands COE Primary
- Morgan’s Academy of Dance
- Morley CE VA Primary School
- Mundesley Infant and Junior
- Neatishead Primary
- Necton
- Nelson Infant
- Newton Flotman Primary Academy
- North Denes Primary
- North Walsham Infant and Junior
- Northgate Primary
- Old Catton COE Junior
- Old Catton Pre-school
- Ormiston Denes Academy
- Ormiston Venture Academy
- Pakefield Primary
- Parkers COE Primary Academy
- Peterhouse COE Primary Academy
- Phoenix St Peter Academy
- Poplars Primary
- Preston Primary
- Pulham COE Primary
- Queen's Hill Primary
- Rackheath Primary
- Ravensmere Infant
- Red Oak Primary
- Reedham Primary and Nursery
- Reepham Primary
- Ringsfield COE Primary
- Rocklands Primary
- Rollesby Primary & Nursery
- Roman Hill Primary
- Rosecroft Primary
- Roydon Primary
- Rudham COE Primary Academy
- Salhouse Primary
- Scarning Primary
- Scole CEVC Primary
- Seething and Mundham Primary
- Sheringham Community Primary
- Somerleyton Primary
- Southery Academy
- Sparhawk Infant and Nursery
- Spixworth Infant
- Sprowston Infant
- St Benet's Catholic Primary
- St Clements Hill Primary Academy
- St Edmund's Catholic Primary
- St Faiths Primary
- St John's Community Primary and Nursery
- St Martin at Shouldham Primary Academy
- St Mary's Community Primary
- St Michael's VA Junior
- St Botolph's CEVC Primary
- St Mary's Endowed VA Primary
- St Nicholas Priory CEVA Primary
- St Peter’s COE Primary Academy
- Stoke Holy Cross CP
- Suffield Park Infant and Nursery
- Sutton Infant
- Swaffham CE Primary Academy
- The Clare School
- The Oaks Primary
- Thomas Bullock CE Primary & Nursery Academy
- Thurton Primary
- Trowse Primary
- Tuckswood Academy
- Valley Primary Academy
- Walsingham CE VA Primary
- Warren School
- Watton Junior
- Watton Westfield Infant and Nursery
- Weasenham COE Primary Academy
- Weeting Primary
- Wells-next-the-Sea Primary and Nursery
- Westwood Primary
- White House Farm Primary
- White Woman Lane School
- Winterton Primary
- Woodland View Junior
- Woodlands Primary Academy
- Woods Loke Primary
- Worlingham CEVC Primary
- Worstead Primary
- Wroughton Academies
- Yaxham Primary
For any further details, email sportsforschools@archant.co.uk