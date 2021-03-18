Hospice scheme encourages open conversations about death

Published: 3:31 PM March 18, 2021

Communities across Great Yarmouth and Waveney have been urged to join a support scheme encouraging open conversations about bereavement.

St Elizabeth Hospice has announced their involvement with the Compassionate Communities project, a national approach aimed at equipping the public to support each other during some of the most difficult times in their lives.

Jo Bidmead, project coordinator for Norfolk and Waveney, said: "From working in the community for over 25 years, I have learnt community strength comes from people joining together, where all members of the community feel connected and able to care and support each other, particularly in times of crisis and loss.

"A compassionate community enables people to feel they are valuable members at whatever stage of life."

As part of the scheme, the hospice website will include free bereavement training programmes, online social groups and guidance for the public on how to work alongside the hospice to establish their own compassionate communities.

The scheme is open to schools, business, community groups and individuals, with the Pear Tree Centre in Halesworth one local organisation already involved.