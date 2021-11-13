School used to plan D-Day landings marks Remembrance Day
- Credit: Saint Felix School
A Southwold school used to plan the east's role in the D-Day landings has commemorated Remembrance Day.
Students gathered at Saint Felix School where they listened to headmaster James Harrison read out the names of former pupils who died during the First and Second World Wars.
New operations manager Garth Wray then shared memorabilia from his grandfather, Herbert Griffiths, who was one of the original 'Desert Rats', the nickname for the 7th Army Division.
Mr Wray said: "Talking to my new colleagues I know there’s at least one other in the team here with a Desert Rat in his family. Maybe they fought side by side.
"I’m so proud of what my grandfather did for his country and it’s been great to share this with the pupils today.”
You may also want to watch:
Mr Harrison said the chance for pupils to hear the memories of someone who played an important role in the Second World War and see artefacts at such close quarters was "a real privilege".
The school has wartime links - a plaque there says that from headquarters in the buildings "during the early months of 1944 the flag officer commanding Force L planned and directed the operations in which ships manned by British and American sailors" carried the Desert Rats from ports in the east, including Yarmuth and Lowestoft to the Normandy beaches.
Most Read
- 1 Banksy mural to be removed from Lowestoft building
- 2 'It's been horrendous': Anti-social drivers cause misery near retail park
- 3 Life of company founder 'cruelly cut short' by failings, family claims
- 4 Audi window smashed by vandals in Lowestoft incident
- 5 Man arrested in connection with serious sexual assault in Lowestoft
- 6 'Stay safe on the coast': Plea to keep away from vulnerable cliffs
- 7 Les Misérables star to perform one-off Christmas concert in Lowestoft
- 8 Broken down lorry causes heavy traffic and road diversion in Lowestoft
- 9 Water works lasting nearly a year to begin as part of £3 million investment
- 10 'Stocky male' spotted riding stolen mobility scooter in Lowestoft