Starfish trail in seaside town hailed a success

A popular annual trail has been hailed a success after making a splash on its return to a coastal town.

People in Lowestoft discovered the stars of the town over the summer as the search to find 10 brand new starfish - along with two special friends - attracted a good response.

Lowestoft Vision - the organisers of this year’s new summer trail, 'The Stars of Lowestoft Trail' - said the event was another success for the town.

Children enjoying the Stars of Lowestoft Trail. - Credit: Lowestoft Vision

Taking place throughout the town centre over the summer, the starfish and two secret friends were hidden in shops and businesses for families to discover.

Those who took part in the trail were able to follow a map to solve the clues before entering into a prize draw to win a prize hamper.

ABP sponsors draw winners in the Stars of Lowestoft Trail. - Credit: Lowestoft Vision

Last week Lowestoft Vision - the Business Improvement District (BID) for the town, managed by Suffolk Chamber - with help from sponsor Associated British Ports announced the Stars of Lowestoft Trail winner as Debbie Sewell from Lowestoft, with Mia Piper from Saxmundham winning the bonus stamp trail.

On announcing the winners, Tom Duit from Associated British Ports, said: “We have been very proud to have supported this year’s trail for Lowestoft, which helped to encourage visitors into our town throughout the summer break.

"We would like to offer our warmest congratulations to Debbie and Mia for winning this year’s trail competition.”

Starfish images in the Stars of Lowestoft Trail. - Credit: Lowestoft Vision

Amie Mullen, Lowestoft Vision Business Improvement Manager, added: “It has been great to see the local community and visitors enjoy the trail which has helped encourage footfall and introduced them to services in the town.

“As well as ABP as the mega star sponsor, we also received support from super star sponsor Richardson’s Family Entertainment Centre, and star sponsors P. J. Gillman, Everyone Active, Candy World and the Britten Shopping Centre.

Starfish images in the Stars of Lowestoft Trail. - Credit: Lowestoft Vision

"We are very grateful to all the local businesses and retailers who helped make this year’s trail such a success.

“We are now looking forward to delivering an even bigger trail in 2023."