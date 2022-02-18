Libraries closed across Suffolk as Storm Eunice hits region

Live

All libraries in Suffolk will be closed today amid the severe weather warnings.

With Storm Eunice expected to bring 80mph winds to the region, Suffolk Libraries and Suffolk County Council have taken the joint decision" to close all libraries in Suffolk today" due to the weather conditions.

An amber weather warning is in place for Norfolk, with a red warning for parts of Suffolk, as Storm Eunice hits the nation. - Credit: Met Office

"We apologise for any inconvenience but the safety of our staff and customers is always our priority," a spokesman said.

"The mobile libraries will not be running, and there will be no home library service deliveries.

"This is due to the severe weather warning issued.

Beccles Library, off Blyburgate. - Credit: Archant library

"Any loans due today will be extended automatically and incur no fines due to the closures."

Titles can also be renewed online, or by contacting the customer service team on 01473 351249 or via help@suffolklibraries.co.uk