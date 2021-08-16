Stranded 32ft yacht sparks early morning lifeboat call-out

Published: 12:18 PM August 16, 2021

A yacht in difficulty at sea with engine failure, having already lost a sail, prompted a speedy response from a lifeboat crew.

The Lowestoft RNLI relief lifeboat Bridie O’Shea responded early on Monday, August 16 to the yacht that ran into trouble a mile-and-a-half off Kessingland.

Lowestoft RNLI relief lifeboat Bridie O’Shea arriving as the guard vessel assists the 32ft yacht. - Credit: Philip Holdsworth / RNLI

After a nearby guard vessel had assisted the yacht and thrown a tow line to the two people on board, Lowestoft RNLI Coxswain John Fox said: "We were called by UK Coastguard at 5am to assist the 32ft yacht.

The guard vessel and the 32ft yacht. - Credit: Philip Holdsworth / RNLI

"The guard vessel had recovered the yacht’s Jib sail from the water after it had become stuck and had to be cut free.

“We met up with the vessels near to the East Barnard Buoy and put one of our lifeboat crew on board the yacht to help."

Lowestoft RNLI relief lifeboat Bridie O’Shea and the 32ft yacht back in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

With the yacht's skipper reporting that the engine would only run for a few minutes and then cut out, the lifeboat took over the tow, arriving back at the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club marina at 6.30am.