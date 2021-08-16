News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Stranded 32ft yacht sparks early morning lifeboat call-out

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 12:18 PM August 16, 2021   
Lowestoft RNLI relief lifeboat Bridie O’Shea tows the 32ft yacht back into Lowestoft.

Lowestoft RNLI relief lifeboat Bridie O’Shea tows the 32ft yacht back into Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

A yacht in difficulty at sea with engine failure, having already lost a sail, prompted a speedy response from a lifeboat crew.

The Lowestoft RNLI relief lifeboat Bridie O’Shea responded early on Monday, August 16 to the yacht that ran into trouble a mile-and-a-half off Kessingland.

Lowestoft RNLI relief lifeboat Bridie O’Shea arriving as the guard vessel assists the 32ft yacht.

Lowestoft RNLI relief lifeboat Bridie O’Shea arriving as the guard vessel assists the 32ft yacht. - Credit: Philip Holdsworth / RNLI

After a nearby guard vessel had assisted the yacht and thrown a tow line to the two people on board, Lowestoft RNLI Coxswain John Fox said: "We were called by UK Coastguard at 5am to assist the 32ft yacht.

The guard vessel and the 32ft yacht.

The guard vessel and the 32ft yacht. - Credit: Philip Holdsworth / RNLI

"The guard vessel had recovered the yacht’s Jib sail from the water after it had become stuck and had to be cut free.

“We met up with the vessels near to the East Barnard Buoy and put one of our lifeboat crew on board the yacht to help."

Lowestoft RNLI relief lifeboat Bridie O’Shea and the 32ft yacht back in Lowestoft.

Lowestoft RNLI relief lifeboat Bridie O’Shea and the 32ft yacht back in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

You may also want to watch:

With the yacht's skipper reporting that the engine would only run for a few minutes and then cut out, the lifeboat took over the tow, arriving back at the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club marina at 6.30am.

Most Read

  1. 1 Banksy artwork to be restored after security stops vandal in the act
  2. 2 Has ANOTHER piece of Banksy artwork been discovered?
  3. 3 Festival-goers boogie away at Oulton Broad's Nearly Festival
  1. 4 Anger and disappointment as Banksy artwork defaced
  2. 5 Air ambulance called to serious two-vehicle collision on A144
  3. 6 Pictures show protection put up around defaced Banksy artwork
  4. 7 Banksy confirms he is behind graffiti in Norfolk and Suffolk
  5. 8 Hughes at 100: From one-man band to century-old electrical giant
  6. 9 Multiple police cars at Lowestoft address
  7. 10 Soldier from Lowestoft paddleboards 60 miles around Isle of Wight
Lowestoft News
Kessingland News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police have named the man who died in a two vehicle crash on the A12 as Reece Leslie Mantripp

Suffolk Live

Man with 'heart of gold' named after fatal A12 Blythburgh crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
club

Brand new club venue set to open on Lowestoft's Claremont Pier

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
A destroyed conservatory wall.

Man remains in hospital after ploughing BMW into home

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
A destroyed conservatory wall.

Driver seriously hurt after crashing into side of house near Lowestoft

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon