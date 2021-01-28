Lone fisherman's engine trouble prompts lifeboat call-out

Published: 1:45 PM January 28, 2021

A lone fisherman in trouble at sea sparked a lifeboat call-out.

The volunteer crew of the Lowestoft RNLI Lifeboat was called out in the early hours to aid a small angling boat in difficulty.

The crew of ‘Patsy Knight’ responded at 1.48am on Thursday, January 28 to assist the lone fisherman on an angling boat, which was stranded with engine failure.

Lowestoft lifeboat coxswain, John Fox, said: “We soon reached the 8m angling boat which was stranded three quarters of a mile off the shore opposite to the old Rifle Range at Pakefield.

"The skipper told us that he was unable to start his engine.

"He had managed to anchor the vessel while waiting for help to arrive.

"His VHF radio was not working and he was relying on his mobile phone for communications."

With almost a full moon shining, but in the pouring rain, the crew connected a tow line and towed the craft back into the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club Marina at Lowestoft, arriving just before 3am.