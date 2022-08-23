News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Stranded Dutch yacht towed to safety

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 10:25 AM August 23, 2022
Lowestoft lifeboat

Lowestoft lifeboat assisted the stranded Dutch yacht. - Credit: Lowestoft RNLI

A stranded Dutch yacht had to be assisted by a lifeboat crew after getting into difficulties.

The crew of a Dutch yacht was heading for Lowestoft when it suffered engine failure as they neared its destination and needed help to complete the journey.

Lowestoft RNLI lifeboat Patsy Knight was called out at 3.20pm on Monday, August 22 to go to the aid of the 11-metre yacht whose engine had failed.

The two sailors on the yacht had set out from Ijmuiden in the Netherlands the previous day but encountered problems with the engine and were unable to safely enter Lowestoft Harbour.

stranded Dutch yacht Lowestoft

The stranded Dutch yacht being towed to safety by Lowestoft Lifeboat. - Credit: Lowestoft RNLI

Lowestoft lifeboat coxswain John Fox said: "We soon reached the yacht, which was one-mile due east of the Stanford Channel.

"Having assessed the situation it was agreed that the safest way to help the crew was to tow the yacht into port.

"We arrived in the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club marina at 4.30pm where the yacht was met by the Lowestoft Coastguard Rescue Team."

Lowestoft News

Don't Miss

Police are appealing for witnesses after two incidents of criminal damage in Kirkley Run, Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

Man throws brick through living room window in Lowestoft

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Emma McKay, owner of The Salty Crow in Lowestoft. Picture: Danielle Booden

First look at the new fully vegan café 'booming in business'

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
A fluorescent police jacket with a police sticker on the back.

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Police hunt wanted man from Lowestoft

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Thieves broke into a rear garden and stole a hot tub overnight in Lowestoft

Suffolk Live News

Thieves break into garden and steal hot tub

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon