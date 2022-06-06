'It strengthens the community' - Fine turnout at street party celebrations

Union flags were flying and homes were decked in bunting as streets across Lowestoft marked The Queen's Platinum Jubilee in style.

Communities across Lowestoft and Southwold came together across a jubilant four days as celebrations aplenty marked The Queen’s 70 years of service.

With Suffolk County Council approving applications for 185 street parties, events were held between Thursday, June 2 and Sunday, June 5 - with 47 of these events taking centre stage in east Suffolk.

Among the dozens of roads coming together to celebrate were two street parties in Kirkley.

The successful street party on London Road South, Kirkley with the Ball and Richardson families. - Credit: Mick Howes

In London Road South the Ball and Richardson families, who all live in the road, united during a memorable weekend as they celebrated the jubilee in the front garden with their children and dogs.

In the appropriately named Windsor Road in south Lowestoft the road was closed with bunting flags fixed between the houses and tables set up on the street as a jubilee party was successfully held.

The successful street party in south Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Spokesman John Paris said: "This is the third time we have held a jubilee street party with the previous one being 10 years ago.

"It nearly didn’t happen this year as we had problems getting permission to hold it, but the local councillor was very good and managed to arrange it for us.

“We have funded the party from donations and by holding a car boot sale."

More than 40 people turned out to "celebrate the occasion" which also included a barbecue.

Gazebos were installed to ensure that everyone kept dry, Mr Paris added: “We have quite a few new neighbours in the road, and this is a good chance to meet them and to make friends.

"It really brings the road together and strengthens the community - while we are all celebrating Elizabeth Windsor’s platinum jubilee."