Students celebrate another year of successful GCSE results

Published: 2:07 PM August 23, 2018 Updated: 10:15 PM October 10, 2020

It was another day of celebration for young people who found out the results of the toughest exams of their school careers so far.

Students celebrate their GCSE results at Ormiston Denes Academy. Picture: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant

Students across Lowestoft and Southwold were greeted with good news as schools continued their upward progress despite fears that exam grade changes would prove a setback.

At Ormiston Denes Academy it was another successful year as the school sustained its progress from 2017, with 52pc of students achieving grade four and above in English and maths, very slightly down on last year's 53pc.

The school had particular success in English this year, with 70pc achieving a grade four or better, and 52pc achieving at least a grade five in the subject.

Principal Ben Driver said he was incredibly proud of the students and staff at the school.

Students celebrate their GCSE results at Ormiston Denes Academy. Picture: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant

He said: 'These results are due to the hard work of a fantastic cohort of students of who we are incredibly proud.

'Thanks to their dedication, the commitment and quality of staff, and the support of parents, the wider community and Ormiston, we have recorded another substantial increase in academic achievements.'

East Point Academy also recorded another successful year, with 68pc of students achieving at least a grade four in English and maths, up on last year's 65pc.

Principal Richard Dolding said: 'This is another year-on-year rise for our results, which is testimony to the hard work, commitment and dedication of our amazing students, staff and the wonderful support provided by their parents and the wider school community.

Students look at their GCSE results at East Point Academy, Lowestoft. Picture: Inspiration Trust - Credit: Archant

Pakefield High School, which this year announced plans to become an academy, also matched 2017's success with 53pc of students achieving at least a grade four in English and maths.

Headteacher Anthony Walker said: 'I am extremely proud that, our overall attainment has improved and that our students have performed so well, particularly in core subjects of English and Mathematics where there have been improvements in all key indicators.'

Saint Felix School in Reydon also celebrated success, with 70pc of students achieve grade four or above in English and maths.

Headmaster James Harrison said: 'In a sense this cohort of students have been treated like guinea pigs regarding the reformed qualifications with great uncertainty throughout their two years about the nature of the assessments and their grading.

Students celebrate their GCSE results at Ormiston Denes Academy. Picture: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant

'Today's GCSE results have been once again encouraging, with credit due to all pupils and their teachers.'

Greg Hurren opens his GSCE results at Pakefield High School. Picture: Mark Purvis - Credit: Archant