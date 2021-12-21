Stunning photos capture Winter solstice sunrise at UK's most easterly point
- Credit: Richard Girling
Stunning photos taken this morning capture the Winter solstice sunrise rising at the UK's most easterly point at Ness Point in Lowestoft.
The Winter solstice occurs each year, usually around December 20/21 as the Earth's poles reach its maximum tilt away from the sun.
Astronomically it marks the beginning of lengthening days and shortening nights.
Ness Point, the UK's most easterly point, was the first place to see the sunrise in the country this morning at 08.01am.
It will be the first to also see the sunset at 3.41pm.
Richard Girling, who lives near to Ness Point in Lowestoft captured the moment this morning.
He said: "It has become a bit of a tradition for myself, my wife and a friend to run down to Ness Point for the winter and summer solstices.
Most Read
- 1 Hunt continues for 'drunk' woman who grabbed pram off Lowestoft mum
- 2 Lowestoft's Christmas Day swim cancelled for second year running
- 3 Milestone hit as friends raise £360,000 over 21 years
- 4 Laughs aplenty as the 'Marina Theatre pantomime had it all'
- 5 'Miracle' rare rhino calf first to be born at Africa Alive
- 6 Walk-in vaccination centres open up for third booster jabs
- 7 Regularly flooded Suffolk road could reopen this week
- 8 Referendum to be held in coastal town in new year for neighbourhood plan
- 9 Fairy lights and M&S bread among items recalled after safety concerns
- 10 Mum's joy after winning Christmas jumper competition on C4 show
"Of course the summer solstice means a much earlier start but it was great to witness it rising just below the clouds."