Suffolk drivers urged to use caution in Quiet Lanes amid growing scheme

Suffolk drivers are being urged to respect other road users amid the growing Quiet Lanes initiative - Credit: Archant

Suffolk drivers are being encouraged to respect other road users off the beaten track in a scheme aiming to make more of the county's quiet stretches.

Having been launched in 2020, Quiet Lanes is a nationally recognised designation for narrow, rural roads which are shared with walkers, horse riders and cyclists.

The scheme aims to encourage drivers to travel carefully to allow people to pass through lanes safely.

Since its launch, nearly 200 parish councils have taken part and there are now more than 350 lanes designated in Suffolk, covering about 400 kilometres (248 miles) of country road.

All Quiet Lanes are marked with green signs at either end, which show the hierarchy of right of way for people that use the road.

James Mallinder, East Suffolk Council's cabinet member for the environment, and Norman Brooks, East Suffolk's cabinet member for transport, said: "This is a fantastic initiative which helps preserve the character of our country lanes, reduce traffic and speed and encourage drivers to be more mindful of non-motorist road users.

Cllr James Mallinder, East Suffolk Council's cabinet member for the environment - Credit: East Suffolk Council

"This makes it safer for those who want to enjoy our beautiful rural lanes by foot or bike.

"Not only does this support an active and healthy way of travelling, but it also helps the environment and provides a better quality of life for the local area."

The county-wide project is overseen by a volunteer steering group supported by Suffolk County Council's 2020 Fund, the East Suffolk Community Partnerships and the East Suffolk Greenprint Forum.

Councillor Alexander Nicoll - Credit: Archant

Alexander Nicoll, Suffolk County Council's deputy cabinet member for transport strategy, described the scheme as a "wonderful sustainable initiative".

He said: "The lockdowns over the past two years have shown the value of these areas that exist on many of our doorsteps, both for our physical and mental health.

"Now they have been officially designated we hope it will encourage more resident to make use of the countryside around them and explore other ways of travelling other than in the car."

People can use the interactive map on the Quiet Lanes Suffolk website to find out where the nearest lanes are to them.