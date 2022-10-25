'A great success': Grassroots heroes honoured at ceremony
- Credit: Neil Dady
The tireless efforts and outstanding long service of grassroots individuals, clubs and leagues in Suffolk have been honoured at a prestigious ceremony.
More than 50 guests attended the Suffolk FA Awards ceremony 2022, which was sponsored by Jacobsen Ltd and McDonald’s.
The event was held in Beattie’s at Portman Road last Friday, and it featured presentations to the winners of this year’s England Football and McDonald’s Grassroots Football Awards.
The annual Groundsman of the Year Awards and Referee Long Service Awards were also presented to recipients on the night.
The awards were made by Jacobsen Ltd directors Christian Clifford and Jason King, assisted by Suffolk FA chairman Phil Lawler, and McDonald’s franchisee Carol Rogerson.
Guests then moved downstairs to the Sir Bobby Robson Suite where they enjoyed a two-course meal and pre-match hospitality before watching Ipswich Town’s 1-0 victory over Derby County.
Suffolk FA marketing and communications officer Nick Garnham, who organised the event, said: “The event was a great success, topped off by an excellent meal and an Ipswich win in front of the Sky TV cameras!”
The Suffolk FA 2022 winners were:
Suffolk FA Groundsman of the Year - 1 Bryan Symonds (Bacton Utd 89 FC), 2 Tony Adams (Claydon FC), 3 Chris Brown and Shaun Soloman (Beccles Town FC).
Referee Long Service Awards
25 years: Derren Haynes and Daniel Keeble, plus Darren Stobbart who was not able to attend.
Grassroots Coach of the Year Adults
Winner – Lee Smith (Wot’s Up Warriors FC)
Grassroots Coach of the Year Youth
Winner – Shania Heskett (Ipswich Valley Rangers FC)
Highly Commended – Karl Olley (Beccles Town FC) and Liam Fernard (Haverhill Rovers FC)
Grassroots Grounds Team of the Year
Winner – Bryan Symonds (Bacton United 89)
Grassroots Club of the Year
Winner – Lavenham Youth FC
Highly Commended – Beccles Town FC
Grassroots League of the Year
Winner – Norfolk & Suffolk Youth League
Grassroots Volunteer of the Year
Winner – Chris Bond (Lowestoft Town FC)
Highly Commended – Mark Dye (Stowupland Falcons FC)
Rising Star of the Year
Winner – Rhys Mower (Lakenheath Youth FC)
Grassroots Project of the Year
Winner – Suffolk Frame Football (Coplestonians FC)
Grassroots Match Official of the Year
Winner – Jessica Marriott
Spirit of Grassroots Football Award
Winner – Steve Carter (Bramford Road Old Boys FC)