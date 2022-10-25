News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Property Support Us Subscribe
'A great success': Grassroots heroes honoured at ceremony

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:32 PM October 25, 2022
Winners and sponsors at the Suffolk FA Awards Ceremony which was held at Portman Road

Winners and sponsors pictured together at the Suffolk FA Awards Ceremony which was held at Portman Road. - Credit: Neil Dady

The tireless efforts and outstanding long service of grassroots individuals, clubs and leagues in Suffolk have been honoured at a prestigious ceremony.

More than 50 guests attended the Suffolk FA Awards ceremony 2022, which was sponsored by Jacobsen Ltd and McDonald’s.

Chris Brown

Chris Brown (second right) of Beccles Town FC, who along with Shaun Soloman, finished third in the Groundsman of the Year category, pictured with (left to right) Suffolk FA Chair Phil Lawler and Jacobsen Ltd Directors Christian Clifford and Jason King at the Suffolk FA Awards Ceremony which was held at Portman Road. - Credit: Neil Dady

The event was held in Beattie’s at Portman Road last Friday, and it featured presentations to the winners of this year’s England Football and McDonald’s Grassroots Football Awards.

The annual Groundsman of the Year Awards and Referee Long Service Awards were also presented to recipients on the night.

The awards were made by Jacobsen Ltd directors Christian Clifford and Jason King, assisted by Suffolk FA chairman Phil Lawler, and McDonald’s franchisee Carol Rogerson.

Chris Bond Lowestoft

Chris Bond, of Lowestoft Town FC, winner of the Grassroots Volunteers of the Year, pictured with McDonald’s Franchisee Carol Rogerson at the Suffolk FA Awards Ceremony which was held at Portman Road. - Credit: Neil Dady

Guests then moved downstairs to the Sir Bobby Robson Suite where they enjoyed a two-course meal and pre-match hospitality before watching Ipswich Town’s 1-0 victory over Derby County.

Bernice De’Ath of Beccles Town FC

Bernice De’Ath of Beccles Town FC, who were Highly Commended in the Grassroots Club of the Year category, pictured with McDonald’s Franchisee Carol Rogerson at the Suffolk FA Awards Ceremony which was held at Portman Road. - Credit: Neil Dady

Suffolk FA marketing and communications officer Nick Garnham, who organised the event, said: “The event was a great success, topped off by an excellent meal and an Ipswich win in front of the Sky TV cameras!”

The Suffolk FA 2022 winners were:

Suffolk FA Groundsman of the Year - 1 Bryan Symonds (Bacton Utd 89 FC), 2 Tony Adams (Claydon FC), 3 Chris Brown and Shaun Soloman (Beccles Town FC).

Referee Long Service Awards

25 years: Derren Haynes and Daniel Keeble, plus Darren Stobbart who was not able to attend.

Grassroots Coach of the Year Adults

Winner – Lee Smith (Wot’s Up Warriors FC)

Grassroots Coach of the Year Youth

Winner – Shania Heskett (Ipswich Valley Rangers FC)

Highly Commended – Karl Olley (Beccles Town FC) and Liam Fernard (Haverhill Rovers FC)

Grassroots Grounds Team of the Year

Winner – Bryan Symonds (Bacton United 89)

Grassroots Club of the Year

Winner – Lavenham Youth FC

Highly Commended – Beccles Town FC

Grassroots League of the Year

Winner – Norfolk & Suffolk Youth League

Grassroots Volunteer of the Year

Winner – Chris Bond (Lowestoft Town FC)

Highly Commended – Mark Dye (Stowupland Falcons FC)

Rising Star of the Year

Winner – Rhys Mower (Lakenheath Youth FC)

Grassroots Project of the Year

Winner – Suffolk Frame Football (Coplestonians FC)

Grassroots Match Official of the Year

Winner – Jessica Marriott

Spirit of Grassroots Football Award

Winner – Steve Carter (Bramford Road Old Boys FC)

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon