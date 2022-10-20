Key facility to be brought 'back to life' as Suffolk FA take over tenancy

A key football facility is set to be brought "back to life".

Suffolk FA has taken over the tenancy of the Barnards Soccer Centre in Lowestoft - seven months after the venue had been closed.

The gates of the facility had been shut on March 11 after the Sentinel Leisure Trust-operated venue ceased trading following a "substantial period" of difficulties.

A sign on the gate of a Sentinel Leisure Trust facility in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

The football training facility is used by Waveney FC, Lowestoft Town Football Club's Centre of Excellence, Access Sport Education and the Jamie Godbold Football Academy - as well as others - as Barnard's Soccer Centre features a 3G floodlit pitch, classroom and changing facilities.

While the classroom, office and changing facilities have remained closed, over recent weeks the 3G floodlit pitch has been back in use.

The 3G football pitch at Barnards Meadow Sports Centre in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

And now, Suffolk FA is re-opening the site as they look to "bring Barnards Soccer Centre in Lowestoft back to life" after it closed earlier this year.

A Suffolk FA spokesman said: "This means that the local football community will be able to once again grow, develop and thrive in north Lowestoft."

Matt Stebbings, Suffolk FA Football Development Manager and Facilities and Investment Lead, said: “We have taken on the site to allow those who rely on the site to continue to train, play and use this important facility.

“There is some work needed to bring the site up to full working order but providing we can make the facility sustainable our long-term vision is to bring the site back to life and reinvigorate it over a period of time to the benefit of grassroots football in north Lowestoft.

“It will be a slow process but with the right people working together we are confident the facility can be a success.”

Suffolk FA is currently inviting applications for the role of facilities and football development officer, to support the day-to-day management of the facility.

This advertisement closes on Monday, October 24 at 10am.

As well as those hosted at the site, Suffolk FA said "further bookings will become available" once the facility has been successfully re-opened and staffing is in place.

Mr Stebbings added: "The site has numerous sponsorship opportunities to get involved in a local grassroots football facility.

"These include 3G pitchside boards, internal and external signage, to whole facility sponsorship."

If you are interested in this, call Mr Stebbings on 07432 735961 or email matt.stebbings@suffolkfa.com