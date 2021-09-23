Young artists wanted for exciting opportunity at Lowestoft Library

Published: 8:47 AM September 23, 2021

Suffolk Libraries is looking for young artists for its next ‘BLOC LAB’ artist residency taking place at Lowestoft Library from October 18 to October 22.

Suffolk Libraries is offering a paid, week-long residency at the library for eight emerging artists.

The LAB is an opportunity for any artists aged 18-25 to develop their practice and build new skills.

The residency will encourage artists to explore the role creativity plays as a catalyst for nurturing confidence and wellbeing in the community, with Suffolk Libraries will providing support throughout the week.

The LAB will include inspiring workshops with invited guest speakers and artists, one-to-one advice and space to develop current work or begin a new project.

You may also want to watch:

The LAB is open to any Suffolk-based artists working in any creative discipline, including music, technology, paint, film, writing, theatre, dance and installations.

The deadline for applications is October 6 with full details on the Suffolk Libraries website.



