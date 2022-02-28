Events to be held for Suffolk Libraries Day

Book sales, cakes, quizzes and a treasure hunt will all be held as a series of events take place at libraries across east Suffolk.

Suffolk Libraries, the charity that runs all libraries across the county, will be staging numerous events as part of the annual Suffolk Libraries Day fundraiser.

With this being the third Suffolk Libraries Day, Bruce Leeke, Suffolk Libraries chief executive, said: "Suffolk Libraries Day is all about celebrating what we do at the heart of communities and at the same time raising awareness of the amazing work we fund every year.

"The pandemic has had a significant impact on our regular income, so we really need people to support Suffolk Libraries Day to help us continue to help tens of thousands across the county.”

Events include book sales at Halesworth Library and Bungay Community Library from March 7 to March 12.

A treasure hunt will be held at Southwold Library along with a cake stall on Saturday, March 12 from 10am to 5pm.

Southwold library PHOTO: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

At 7pm on March 12 a quiz night will also take place at Southwold Library.

Lowestoft Library will hold a Suffolk ‘n’ Literary Quiz from 7pm to 10pm on March 12.

There will also be an online book festival featuring live author events with Joanne Harris, Sarah Vaughan and other bestselling authors.

To find out more or to book tickets for the book festival visit www.suffolklibraries.co.uk/sld