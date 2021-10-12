'Brilliant to witness': Kickstart success for Suffolk Libraries

Published: 9:44 AM October 12, 2021

Young peoples' lives are being transformed with the government's Kickstart Scheme hailed as a "fantastic success" for Suffolk Libraries.

A year after Suffolk Libraries joined the scheme, several youngsters now have a job within the organisation with new Kickstart roles now on offer.

The first group of 10 young people taking up Kickstart roles at Suffolk Libraries graduated earlier this year with many having secured longer term employment with Suffolk Libraries.

Some have found work elsewhere or gone on to further education.

A second, larger group of young people, has also now joined Suffolk Libraries in a variety of roles with new opportunities for a third group of Kickstart placements now available too.

You may also want to watch:

If you're aged 16-24 and are receiving Universal Credit, then exciting new roles are available - including a library service trainee at Lowestoft, Halesworth and Beccles libraries.

The Kickstart Scheme offers a six-month paid job with a local employer, funded by the Government.

The aim is to provide a fully funded job opportunity for young people to gain experience of working in a diverse range of organisations and to help young people who have been disadvantaged by the effects of the pandemic.

Bungay Library - Credit: Nick Butcher

Farrah Crowe was a Kickstart Trainee at Bungay Library and now works at Lowestoft Library.

She said: “I honestly can't name just one best thing about Suffolk Libraries.

"I have enjoyed every single minute of working in the library, completing all six learning modules, and joining in on the group training days.

"I feel like I can take so much from this experience and hopefully use it in the future.”

Nilima Banerji, Suffolk Libraries Kickstart co-ordinator, added: “The Kickstart Scheme has been a fantastic success for Suffolk Libraries – helping to transform young people’s lives but also bringing fresh perspectives, creativity, and positive energy to the organisation after months of lockdown.”

Bruce Leeke, chief executive of Suffolk Libraries - Credit: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Bruce Leeke, chief executive of Suffolk Libraries, said: “We’re delighted with the contribution of our Kickstart placements.

“It has been brilliant to witness these young people grow in confidence as a result of their work at Suffolk Libraries.

"We’re delighted that so many have stayed on with us or found other opportunities.”

Visit the Suffolk Libraries website for details of further opportunities.