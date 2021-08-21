News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

Suffolk Libraries to host online children’s book festival

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 2:00 PM August 21, 2021   
Author Elly Griffiths

Author Elly Griffiths is part of Suffolk Libraries first ever online children’s book festival. - Credit: Archant

A children’s book festival is set to take centre stage online for the first time next week.

With Suffolk Libraries holding its first ever online children’s book festival, the free event will include online talks from a range of authors.

Offering something that hundreds of children and parents across Suffolk can enjoy together over the summer holidays, the festival features authors who have all written children's books including Danny Wallace, Elly Griffiths and Dominque Valente.

Running from August 23 to August 28, the events are all free but you can make a voluntary donation to support the work of Suffolk Libraries when you sign up, where there is also the opportunity to submit questions for the authors.

Lisa Brennan, Suffolk Libraries Content and Reader Development Librarian, said: “I’m delighted such a fantastic calibre of children’s authors will be taking part in our online children’s festival."

For full details and to book your tickets, visit the Suffolk Libraries website.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk
Lowestoft News
Beccles News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The collision happened on the A144 near Halesworth

Suffolk Live

Driver in his 20s dies in A144 collision

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
banksy

Norfolk Live | Gallery

Pictures show protection put up around defaced Banksy artwork

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Anthony McPartlin (left) and Declan Donnelly: Ian West/PA Wire

Suffolk Live

Ant and Dec's new TV game show recruiting people from Suffolk

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Paint has been daubed across the cocktail rat Banksy artwork in Lowestoft.

Suffolk Live | Video

Anger and disappointment as Banksy artwork defaced

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon