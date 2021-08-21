Suffolk Libraries to host online children’s book festival

Published: 2:00 PM August 21, 2021

Author Elly Griffiths is part of Suffolk Libraries first ever online children’s book festival. - Credit: Archant

A children’s book festival is set to take centre stage online for the first time next week.

With Suffolk Libraries holding its first ever online children’s book festival, the free event will include online talks from a range of authors.

Offering something that hundreds of children and parents across Suffolk can enjoy together over the summer holidays, the festival features authors who have all written children's books including Danny Wallace, Elly Griffiths and Dominque Valente.

Running from August 23 to August 28, the events are all free but you can make a voluntary donation to support the work of Suffolk Libraries when you sign up, where there is also the opportunity to submit questions for the authors.

Lisa Brennan, Suffolk Libraries Content and Reader Development Librarian, said: “I’m delighted such a fantastic calibre of children’s authors will be taking part in our online children’s festival."

