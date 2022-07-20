Summer fete at care home set to be 'a real treat for everyone'

Staff at Oulton Park Care Centre will be holding a summer fete this weekend. - Credit: Oulton Park Care Centre

A care home will open its doors as the community is invited to a special summer fete this weekend.

Fun for all the family will be on offer at the summer fete at Oulton Park Care Centre, in Union Lane, Oulton Broad, Lowestoft this Saturday, July 23 from 11am to 2pm.

Staff, residents, relatives and the community will come together as a range of activities are held on the home’s grounds throughout the day,

Oulton Park care home is hosting a summer fete. - Credit: Oulton Park care centre

With a barbecue, tombola stall, live entertainment, games, a dog show and a variety of stalls to be enjoyed, staff at Oulton Park are looking forward to meeting neighbours and new friends at the fete.

Sarah Wright, general manager at Oulton Park, which is run by Barchester Healthcare, said: “Staff at Oulton Park are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community.

"I’m excited about welcoming new visitors and existing friends of the home to our summer fete, which I’m sure will be a real treat for everyone."