Swan saved after getting plastic litter caught around beak

A swan was spotted with a plastic bottle cap trapped around its beak in a lake in Lowestoft, preventing it from feeding properly - Credit: RSPCA

A stricken swan in Lowestoft was unable to feed properly after a piece of plastic litter got caught around its beak.

The bird was spotted in Nicholas Everitt Park by a member of the public who called the RSPCA for help.

Upon inspection, the item was found to be a discarded orange plastic bottle top which had become stuck on the swan's lower beak.

The swan was found at a lake in Nicholas Everitt Park in Lowestoft - Credit: RSPCA

The incident has prompted a warning from the RSPCA of the "perils" of plastic litter and the damage it can cause to the nation's wildlife.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Paige Burnham said: “Plastic litter was jammed onto the swan’s lower beak and was preventing the poor bird from feeding.

"We don’t know how long the bird had been in this dire situation, but if he was going to survive, it was crucial that it was removed as soon as possible so he could start feeding again."

The orange bottle cap was safely removed by an RSPCA officer - Credit: RSPCA

The officer was able to remove the orange ring from the beak and once checked over the swan was released back to the lake to start feeding again.

“If the member of the public hadn’t seen him when she did, this incident may have turned out very differently.

"Litter is one of the biggest hazards our wildlife faces today. We deal with thousands of incidents every year where animals have been impacted by litter - and they’re the ones that we know of.

"I’m sure for every animal we’re able to help there are many that go unseen, unreported and may even lose their lives.

"It's a problem on all of our doorsteps - from city centres to the countryside and beaches - so all of us can do something to help.”

The swan was released safely after the bottle cap was removed - Credit: RSPCA

The RSPCA receives an average of ten reports a day about animals found "injured, trapped, mutilated, choked or even dead" from discarded litter.

The animal welfare charity is urging people to take part in Keep Britain Tidy's Big Bag Challenge this spring, which hopes to protect animals by encouraging people to pick up litter in their local area.

The campaign is running between March 25 and April 10.

More information can be found on its website - www.rspca.org.uk/getinvolved/events/springclean