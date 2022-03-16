'We're honoured' - Bulldog wins big at first ever Crufts show

A talented bulldog from Suffolk has scooped an impressive win at his first ever Crufts show without any formal training.

Arthur, a 21-month-old pure breed bulldog, lives with Kelly Brooks, 38, in Lowestoft and came first place in the graduate class division at this year's Crufts which was held in Birmingham.

Miss Brooks has only recently started taking Arthur to regional dog competitions back in 2021 and self-taught herself and him due to training classes closing due to Covid.

It was Kelly and Arthur's first time at Crufts. - Credit: Supplied

The charming Bulldog impressed the judge during his class and Miss Brooks could not contain her delight at the impressive win.

"When I found out Arthur had come first place I was absolutely blown away," she said.

"What an experience. Never in my wildest dreams did I think we would make it to Crufts, let alone win a class.

"I couldn't believe that he had won and everyone else at the competition was so supportive and said that Arthur looked stunning.

"You tend to not have many white bulldogs at Crufts so we found that lots of crowds were gathering around him and he was just lapping up and loving the attention.

"For our first time at such a prestigious competition the judges were really accommodating and lovely to us.

"We are honoured to have taken home a first place against some absolutely stunning dogs. We congratulate all winners and all competitors but ultimately we all take home the best dog regardless of placing."

Miss Brooks is now focussing on continuing to more advanced classes trying to qualify for next year's Crufts, but with the addition of a new young team member to train for this year too from our latest litter of puppies.

The Crufts awards picked up by Arthur. - Credit: Kelly Brooks

She added: "We are going to keep going with it all because Arthur has grown to love it all.

"If we can go up against more talented dogs in more advanced classes that would be fantastic.

"We've just had a litter of puppies as well and there could be a future champion among the litter.

"I would encourage anyone who is interested in training up their dogs to just take the plunge and give it a go.

"It is such a rewarding process and the whole experience of being at Crufts is definitely worthwhile."