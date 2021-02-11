Meet the teacher who is Lowestoft's answer to Joe Wicks

Published: 10:30 AM February 11, 2021

Johnny Lee with his bubble of year 4 students at Red Oak Primary School doing warmup stretches. - Credit: Red Oak Primary School

A primary school teacher who is Lowestoft's answer to Joe Wicks has been keeping children active throughout the pandemic.

Johnny Lee has been a PE teacher at Red Oak Primary School in Lowestoft for the past seven years.

Mr Lee and headteacher Heather Madsen wanted to get the pupils active during a period when the children would be sedentary at home.

Johnny Lee with his Active Suffolk Lockdown Hero Award which he received for keeping Suffolk children and families active during the lockdown. - Credit: Red Oak Primary School

"We came up with a plan to deliver our own daily videos which would be more personal to our students and families.

"We hoped that by having a daily Red Oak video, it would give our students a sense of normality during a very difficult time.

"We also asked parents to send in messages if their children or family members had done the sessions so that we could do daily shout outs to Red Oak students and their family in our videos," Mr Lee said.

During the first and second lockdown, Mr Lee was able to film a fitness video everyday for pupils and parents, which were 25 minutes long and uploaded to the school's social media pages.

During this lockdown, Mr Lee is working with his year four bubble and now films an extra long fitness video once a week.

Johnny Lee with his National Teaching Award which he received in the Houses of Parliament in 2017. - Credit: Red Oak Primary School

"Students and their family now gain medal awards for completing the sessions that we post and they must also complete family home projects on healthy cooking/eating, fruits and vegetables, positive wellbeing and mental health.

"Our students and their family gain bronze, silver and gold medals for completing fitness sessions and for completing health and wellbeing tasks," Johnny said.

The school are working with Keep Moving Suffolk which encourages people to keep up exercise across the county during lockdown with Mr Lee's videos being shared with health agencies and other schools.

Mr Lee added: "The most touching message that I received was from a parent who said by doing our daily exercise videos, it helped her with her recent recovery from cancer."

Headteacher Heather Madsen added: "I am remarkably proud of Johnny Lee and all of the staff at Red Oak who wholeheartedly thrive on ensuring we serve our community to the best of our abilities.

"It is amazing to see that our project has influenced other local projects too."