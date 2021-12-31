Lowestoft Journal Awards 2021: Meet your teacher of the year

The headteacher of a Lowestoft-area primary school has praised the efforts and dedication of all its staff after a technician received special recognition.

It comes after Harley Morgan, a STEM technician at Woods Loke Primary School in Oulton Broad, Lowestoft was selected as teacher of the year in The Journal 2021 awards.

Mr Morgan, who has been at Woods Loke just over four years, said: "As the STEM technician, I help with the computing lessons and teach the children how to use the internet.

"It is really fun and interesting."

Whether it is fixing the computers or helping the children, Mr Morgan added: "It was wonderful to be nominated and I am overjoyed to hear that I've won."

Joel Crawley, headteacher at Woods Loke, said: "We were delighted to hear the news of Mr Morgan's award.

"We are very lucky to have a fantastically dedicated group staff who work at Woods Loke and I'd like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to each and every one of them.

"They have worked tremendously hard to ensure that our children have continued to receive a first class education throughout these challenging times and I know that they will continue to do so whatever the new year brings."