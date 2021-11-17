Teenage cyclist suffers life threatening injuries in crash with van

Police officers carrying out investigations on the afternoon of Wednesday, November 17 after a road traffic collision involving a cyclist and a van on Higher Drive, Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

A teenage cyclist was airlifted to hospital after suffering life threatening injuries following a crash with a van.

Neighbours described how they heard a "bang" before seeing people rush to the aid of the teenage boy after the "serious" collision.

Police are seeking witnesses in connection with the crash, which happened about 10.05am on Wednesday, November 17.

Police continuing investigations on Higher Drive in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Officers were called by the East of England Ambulance Service shortly before 10.15am as they responded to reports of a collision between a white van and a cyclist on Higher Drive, just off an alleyway opposite the Woods Loke West junction.

The taped off alleyway at Woods Loke West and Higher Drive in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

The road was blocked for more than six hours as of 4.30pm as investigations continue at the scene.

As of 2.20pm, the black bike and white van remained at the cordoned-off scene as officers carried inquiries.

Higher Drive in Lowestoft remains closed as police continue investigations. - Credit: Mick Howes

Both sides of the incident on Higher Drive were closed to traffic, as was a section of Woods Loke West, as the scenes of crime officers conducted investigations.

It happened near to the junction of Woods Loke West. - Credit: Mick Howes

A police spokesman said: "The cyclist, a teenage boy, sustained life threatening injuries and was subsequently flown by air ambulance.

"Police remain at the scene and the road is currently closed to allow for investigations to be carried out."

The East of England Ambulance Service sent a rapid response vehicle, an ambulance and two ambulance officers while the East Anglian Air Ambulance attended.

A neighbour said how his wife had "heard this bang" and then they looked out to see a man in the road and people rushing to his aid.

"It was very serious," the man said.

"There were several people there trying to help, one person was on the phone and a lady got the driver a chair to sit down on.

"The first responder was initially on the scene, then the ambulance crews before someone from ambulance control was there to oversee things as the police taped off the road.

"We have had mishaps in this road before, including crashes between two cars, but nothing this serious.

"Come 3.30pm this road is chock-a-block with traffic and there has been talk of making this road 20mph down here - the speed limit is 30mph."

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision and from those driving in the area with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle.

Call the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Suffolk Police Station on 101, quoting reference CAD 98 of November 17.