News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
Lowestoft Journal > News

‘Great opportunity’: Flats in coastal town set for auction

Author Picture Icon

Mark Boggis

Published: 4:04 PM June 14, 2021   
The eight-bedroom terraced house at 135 London Road South in Lowestoft is set to be auctioned off.

The eight-bedroom terraced house at 135 London Road South in Lowestoft is set to be auctioned off. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

An eight-bedroom terraced house in a coastal town is set to be auctioned off this week.

Featuring five flats, the property at 135 London Road South in Lowestoft is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.

It is set to go under the hammer at an online auction on Wednesday, June 16 with a guide price of £380,000 - £420,000 (plus fees) on a freehold tenure, with the auctioneers describing it as an “investment opportunity.”

The property description from the auctioneers states: "An investment opportunity to acquire a freehold of five flats situated on the east coast in the seaside resort of Lowestoft.

"This freehold property has been converted into five flats comprising of two one bedroom flats and three two bedroom flats.

You may also want to watch:

"The flats are divided over five floors.

"This is a great opportunity for an investor or with the necessary planning the flats could be divided."

Most Read

  1. 1 Lowestoft woman accused of setting her own flat on fire
  2. 2 Fire fighters battle woodland blaze near Lowestoft
  3. 3 First Light Festival adds more events to Days of Summer programme
  1. 4 Girl's horse riding dreams shattered after vandals target equipment
  2. 5 New dance academy on the lookout for members of all abilities
  3. 6 Charity hero calls for more defibrillators after Eriksen collapse
  4. 7 ‘Great opportunity’: Flats in coastal town set for auction
  5. 8 Development of iconic Gull Wing bridge to be documented by local company
  6. 9 North Suffolk road to close with traffic diverted for gully repairs
  7. 10 Air ambulance responds after man suffers fall in Lowestoft
Lowestoft News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Gateway Retail Park in south Lowestoft

Anti-social drivers targeted by police for revving engines in town car park

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Gary Parker is set to appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates’ Court on September 3.

Man, 50, charged after six-hour rooftop incident

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Demolition works at the old Jeld Wen sheds off Waveney Drive in Lowestoft have been completed.

Suffolk County Council

Work to start on new access road as part of Gull Wing third crossing

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The Works, in Lowestoft, was raided by thieves overnight.

Two town centre stores targeted by thieves overnight

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus