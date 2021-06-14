‘Great opportunity’: Flats in coastal town set for auction
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
An eight-bedroom terraced house in a coastal town is set to be auctioned off this week.
Featuring five flats, the property at 135 London Road South in Lowestoft is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia.
It is set to go under the hammer at an online auction on Wednesday, June 16 with a guide price of £380,000 - £420,000 (plus fees) on a freehold tenure, with the auctioneers describing it as an “investment opportunity.”
The property description from the auctioneers states: "An investment opportunity to acquire a freehold of five flats situated on the east coast in the seaside resort of Lowestoft.
"This freehold property has been converted into five flats comprising of two one bedroom flats and three two bedroom flats.
"The flats are divided over five floors.
"This is a great opportunity for an investor or with the necessary planning the flats could be divided."
