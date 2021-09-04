'A massive boost': Former England captain is new club president

Published: 9:54 AM September 4, 2021

Former England football captain Terry Butcher has been confirmed as the new president of Lowestoft Town FC.

Club officials have hailed "a massive boost" for everyone at Crown Meadow, after the Ipswich Town legend agreed to become president of his hometown club.

As a teenager, Mr Butcher was spotted excelling in men's football matches in Lowestoft, and was subsequently recommended for a trial at Ipswich Town.

After impressing in August 1976, he never looked back after signing for the club as a 17-year-old.

He would go on to captain his country, playing more than 270 times for Ipswich Town - where he won the 1978 FA Cup and 1981 UEFA Cup - as well as starring in a trophy-laden spell at Rangers.

Having won 77 caps for England and featured at three World Cups, the dominant defender was inducted into the National Football Museum Hall of Fame earlier this year.

After retiring in 1993 following spells with Rangers, Coventry and Sunderland, before a career in management, Mr Butcher now coaches at Portman Road.

Lowestoft Town chairman Gary Keyzor said: "It was after John Batchelor stepped down as club president that we discussed it at board level and Terry was the stand-out choice.

"He was brought up in Lowestoft, went to school in the town and went onto captain England.

"Football is his passion. Although he never played for Lowestoft the club is so chuffed that Terry accepted the position.

"Hopefully we can work closely together with Terry in the future and this is a massive boost for us."

In the 1960s, Mr Butcher would head down to Crown Meadow with his father Leonard - who is still a season ticket holder with The Trawlerboys - to watch Lowestoft Town dominate the Eastern Counties Football League.

He recalled: “Crown Meadow, Lowestoft Grammar School, Ashlea boys club, Fen Park, Normanston park pitch one – this is where I learnt my football.

“Lowestoft is a great area for football."

Having attended the opening game of this season at home against Barwell, with his father, Mr Butcher said: "I was back in Lowestoft (to watch the opening match) and it has all happened very quickly.

"I think it's a real honour for me.

"Certainly it is something I never ever thought about and it is a really nice honour to have.

"To be recognised and to be asked to become the club president is fantastic and I am keen to help the club and raise the profile."