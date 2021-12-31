In pictures - What made The Journal headlines in 2021?

Charley Davison signs a Team GB vest at the special ceremony in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

2021 has once again been dominated by the coronavirus crisis, with lockdowns, restrictions, working from home, furlough, social distancing and many events cancelled.

However, there was lots happening away from Covid-19 in our part of the world.

Here is the final part of our two part-review reflecting on the past 12 months, featuring stories that hit the headlines between July and December 2021.

July

There was a narrow defeat for Boxer Charley Davison at Olympics in Tokyo.

Charley Davison takes the unanimous decision on her Olympic boxing debut. - Credit: GB Boxing

Around 40,000 attend an ‘extra special’ Latitude festival, but Covid cases rose again in Suffolk afterwards.

Festival goers watch Bill Bailey perform at the Obelisk Arena at Latitude festival in Henham Park, Southwold, Suffolk. - Credit: PA

August

Graffiti by Banksy on Katwijk Way in Lowestoft. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Street artworks appeared at four locations which later were attributed to anonymous street artist Banksy during his ‘Great British Spraycation'.

How the Banksy piece looked before it was removed. - Credit: Mick Howes

It was all smiles across Lowestoft as pupils picked up their GCSE and others their ‘A’ level results. Teachers praised students for their hard work after another year of uncertainty and disruption as the anxious wait for results finally came to an end.

Lowestoft Sixth Form students celebrating their results with principal Keith Shiels. - Credit: Lowestoft Sixth Form College

September

The mayor of Lowestoft Alan Green presents awards to John Wylson and Excelsior - Credit: Mick Howes

Lowestoft Town Council awarded Freedom of the Town to the Excelsior Trust and their traditional Lowestoft fishing smack, historian Christopher Brooks and the Royal British Legion.

With a line-up of almost 120 events across town, organisers of the Lowestoft Heritage Open Days Festival revealed that more than 18,000 visits took place this year.

The mayor of Lowestoft, Alan Green, uncovers a wartime parachute to reveal the two plaques at the Heritage Workshop Centre in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

Former England football captain Terry Butcher was confirmed as the new president of Lowestoft Town FC.

Terry Butcher at Red Oak Primary School in Lowestoft. - Credit: Mick Howes

October

Coastal councils from Lowestoft and Gt Yarmouth missed out when their bid to become a ‘City of Culture’ was unsuccessful.

Cllr Carl Smith (right), Leader of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, and Cllr Steve Gallant, Leader of East Suffolk Council, announce the joint bid to become the UK City of Culture 2025, at Somerleyton Hall - Credit: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

A plaque to mark the 80th anniversary of Lowestoft vessels involvement in the evacuation of Dunkirk was unveiled on the South Pier.

The plaque to commemorate Lowestoft's involvement in the Dunkirk evacuation is unveiled on South Pier. - Credit: Mick Howes

November

Protesters in Lowestoft added their voices to the calls for Climate Change at the COP26 conference.

Protesters feel world leaders are not addressing the climate crisis at the COP26 climate summit. - Credit: Mick Howes

The Oulton Broad Mini Zoo, also known as Pets Corner, was reopened.

Pets Corner, also know as Oulton Broad Mini Zoo, has reopened after two years with a new look, new animals and new owners. - Credit: Martyn Manthorpe

December

Princess Anne visited East Coast College in Lowestoft.

The Princess Royal visiting the East Coast College, Lowestoft Campus. - Credit: Jame Bass

100-year-old Jack Plummer received 600 birthday cards after an appeal to get 100 cards.