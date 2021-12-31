In pictures - What made The Journal headlines in 2021?
- Credit: Mick Howes
2021 has once again been dominated by the coronavirus crisis, with lockdowns, restrictions, working from home, furlough, social distancing and many events cancelled.
However, there was lots happening away from Covid-19 in our part of the world.
Here is the final part of our two part-review reflecting on the past 12 months, featuring stories that hit the headlines between July and December 2021.
July
There was a narrow defeat for Boxer Charley Davison at Olympics in Tokyo.
Around 40,000 attend an ‘extra special’ Latitude festival, but Covid cases rose again in Suffolk afterwards.
August
Street artworks appeared at four locations which later were attributed to anonymous street artist Banksy during his ‘Great British Spraycation'.
It was all smiles across Lowestoft as pupils picked up their GCSE and others their ‘A’ level results. Teachers praised students for their hard work after another year of uncertainty and disruption as the anxious wait for results finally came to an end.
September
Lowestoft Town Council awarded Freedom of the Town to the Excelsior Trust and their traditional Lowestoft fishing smack, historian Christopher Brooks and the Royal British Legion.
With a line-up of almost 120 events across town, organisers of the Lowestoft Heritage Open Days Festival revealed that more than 18,000 visits took place this year.
Former England football captain Terry Butcher was confirmed as the new president of Lowestoft Town FC.
October
Coastal councils from Lowestoft and Gt Yarmouth missed out when their bid to become a ‘City of Culture’ was unsuccessful.
A plaque to mark the 80th anniversary of Lowestoft vessels involvement in the evacuation of Dunkirk was unveiled on the South Pier.
November
Protesters in Lowestoft added their voices to the calls for Climate Change at the COP26 conference.
The Oulton Broad Mini Zoo, also known as Pets Corner, was reopened.
December
Princess Anne visited East Coast College in Lowestoft.
100-year-old Jack Plummer received 600 birthday cards after an appeal to get 100 cards.