IN PHOTOS: What made The Journal headlines in 2020?

2020 was dominated by the coronavirus crisis, with lockdowns, restrictions, working from home, some shops closing down and many events cancelled.
However, there was lots happening away from Covid-19 in our part of the world.
Here is the first of a two part-review reflecting on the past 12 months, featuring stories that hit the headlines between January and June 2020.
January
After years of campaigning to improve a ‘nightmare‘ school run, relief was on the way as work started on a new car park to relieve congestion at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft.
February
Britain’s most powerful warship HMS Queen Elizabeth was spotted off Lowestoft and later in the year Cunard cruise ships Queen Victoria and Arcadia also sheltered off the east coast.
March
After years of preparation, planning and engineering works a new resignalling system was switched on to herald a "rail revolution" for the region’s train network.
April
A £16m major development project at CEFAS reached the stage where the former Grand Hotel was demolished as construction continued.
May
Hundreds of people were not deterred by the lockdown and still commemorated VE Day 75 - celebrating 75 years of peace in Europe.
June
International ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests following the death of George Floyd in America reached Lowestoft town centre as a ‘stand up to racism’ group held a protest.
- Part 2 of our review of the year will be online on New Year's Day.