IN PHOTOS: What made The Journal headlines in 2020?

Gallery

Published: 6:00 AM December 31, 2020

Back in January, work began on the new car park at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft. Headteacher Mr Axon and Suffolk county councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

2020 was dominated by the coronavirus crisis, with lockdowns, restrictions, working from home, some shops closing down and many events cancelled.

However, there was lots happening away from Covid-19 in our part of the world.

Here is the first of a two part-review reflecting on the past 12 months, featuring stories that hit the headlines between January and June 2020.

January

After years of campaigning to improve a ‘nightmare‘ school run, relief was on the way as work started on a new car park to relieve congestion at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft.

February

Back in February, the 65,000-tonne warship, HMS Queen Elizabeth, was visible off the coast of Lowestoft for a number of days. Picture: DAVID GRAHAM - Credit: DAVID GRAHAM

Britain’s most powerful warship HMS Queen Elizabeth was spotted off Lowestoft and later in the year Cunard cruise ships Queen Victoria and Arcadia also sheltered off the east coast.

The Queen Victoria, a cruise ship operated by Cunard Line, docked off Lowestoft on Saturday, July 4. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Back in August, he cruise ship Arcadia was moored just off Southwold, near the pier. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Denise Bradley

March

The NYL Rail resignalling project. Some of those involved in the project at Lowestoft signalbox. Picture: David Taylor Network Rail - Credit: David Taylor Network Rail

After years of preparation, planning and engineering works a new resignalling system was switched on to herald a "rail revolution" for the region’s train network.

The NYL Rail resignalling project. Trackworks at Lowestoft. Picture: David Taylor Network Rail - Credit: David Taylor Network Rail

April

Back then, demolition works under way at the Cefas building, the site of the former Grand Hotel, as part of a major £16m development. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

A £16m major development project at CEFAS reached the stage where the former Grand Hotel was demolished as construction continued.

May

VE Day celebrations. PHOTO: Linda Hughes - Credit: Linda Hughes

Hundreds of people were not deterred by the lockdown and still commemorated VE Day 75 - celebrating 75 years of peace in Europe.

Lowestoft Station on VE Day. PHOTO: Martin Halliday - Credit: Martin Halliday

June

The Lowestoft branch of Stand Up to Racism held a socially-distanced protest in the town centre on June 3 following the death of George Floyd in the US. PHOTO: Corky Clubman - Credit: Corky Clubman

International ‘Black Lives Matter’ protests following the death of George Floyd in America reached Lowestoft town centre as a ‘stand up to racism’ group held a protest.

