In pictures: What made The Journal headlines in 2020?

Published: 10:47 AM December 31, 2020

Back then, Somerleyton Primary School pupils Jack and Hayden with Suffolk County Council leader Matthew Hicks (far left), Waveney MP Peter Aldous (second right) and East Suffolk Council's transport cabinet member Norman Brooks. Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL - Credit: Suffolk County Council

2020 was dominated by the coronavirus crisis, with lockdowns, restrictions, working from home, some shops closing down and many events cancelled.

However, there was lots happening away from Covid-19 in our part of the world.

Here is the final part of our two part-review reflecting on the past 12 months, featuring stories that hit the headlines between July and December 2020.

What is proposed - brickwork cladding on Waveney Road in Lowestoft post construction. The defence wall along Station Square and Waveney Road. Picture: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. - Credit: Jacobs Engineering Group Inc.

July

Homes and businesses in Lowestoft are set to receive protection from flooding for 100 years as a major tidal floodwall defence scheme was awarded funding of £43m.

August

Back then - the new family of owners face the camera after taking over the Claremont Pier in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

The 117-year-old Claremont Pier re-opened with new owners after being sold to Eddie and Charmaine Mayne and their families.

September

Gull Wing Lowestoft. Picture: Suffolk County Council - Credit: Suffolk County Council

The name of Lowestoft’s long awaited third crossing was announced as ‘Gull Wing’ - suggested by pupils at Somerleyton Primary School.

October

The East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

The regeneration of the East Point Pavilion on the seafront took two steps forward. After being awarded a £720,000 grant, a team of internationally renowned designers were appointed.

November

Work to create a new £1m park and gateway at The Ness in Lowestoft is completed. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Work on the £1m Ness Park to turn it into a landmark destination was completed.

December

The temporary coast protection works at Pakefield. Picture: Mick Howes - Credit: Mick Howes

Giant one tonne sandbags were placed at the base of Pakefield cliffs in a temporary emergency measure to protect homes and the coastline from risks of erosion.