Gallery
In pictures: What made The Journal headlines in 2020?
- Credit: Suffolk County Council
2020 was dominated by the coronavirus crisis, with lockdowns, restrictions, working from home, some shops closing down and many events cancelled.
However, there was lots happening away from Covid-19 in our part of the world.
Here is the final part of our two part-review reflecting on the past 12 months, featuring stories that hit the headlines between July and December 2020.
July
Homes and businesses in Lowestoft are set to receive protection from flooding for 100 years as a major tidal floodwall defence scheme was awarded funding of £43m.
August
The 117-year-old Claremont Pier re-opened with new owners after being sold to Eddie and Charmaine Mayne and their families.
Most Read
- 1 What has happened to Suffolk's lost railway stations?
- 2 Nurse honoured after tireless efforts during coronavirus pandemic
- 3 Suffolk remains in tier 4 as thousands more placed into harsher restrictions
- 4 Views sought on how historic town hall could be restored
- 5 You could claim £500 if you have to self-isolate – here's how
- 6 Flood boat removed from service days before major flooding
- 7 Eleven Covid-related deaths at Norfolk hospital in two weeks
- 8 Mapped: Latest neighbourhood data shows Suffolk coronavirus hotspots
- 9 Police investigating arson attack after Peugeot set alight
- 10 Who made the New Year Honours list from Suffolk?
September
The name of Lowestoft’s long awaited third crossing was announced as ‘Gull Wing’ - suggested by pupils at Somerleyton Primary School.
October
The regeneration of the East Point Pavilion on the seafront took two steps forward. After being awarded a £720,000 grant, a team of internationally renowned designers were appointed.
November
Work on the £1m Ness Park to turn it into a landmark destination was completed.
December
Giant one tonne sandbags were placed at the base of Pakefield cliffs in a temporary emergency measure to protect homes and the coastline from risks of erosion.