Lowestoft Journal > News

Who put them up there? The mystery of the Lowestoft scarecrows

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:22 PM July 6, 2022
One dog walker was surprised to see two scarecrows at North Denes Beach in Lowestoft

One dog walker was surprised to see two scarecrows sitting on a groyne at North Denes Beach in Lowestoft - Credit: Jan McKirdy

On a trip to the beach you might expect to come across a seagull or perhaps spot a jellyfish washed up.

But one dog walker was surprised to discover two scarecrows sitting on a groyne at North Denes Beach in Lowestoft during an evening stroll on Monday, July 4.

And it wasn't the only place Jan McKirdy had seen them - having come up close with them a mile and a half down the road in Gunton Woods several weeks prior.

She said: "I just assumed a child had dropped them in the woods the first time.

Jan McKirdy said she'd spotted the scarecrows a few weeks previously in Gunton Woods

Jan McKirdy said she'd spotted the scarecrows a few weeks previously in Gunton Woods - Credit: Jan McKirdy

"The woods often have fairy houses constructed and left by trees so I didn't think much of it."

So it was a surprise for Ms McKirdy when she discovered the mannequins a second time in a completely different location.

"They must have been placed on the groyne at low tide as they were in the water when I saw them," she added.

"The groynes are quite high and slippery so it would have been beyond me!"

Do you know the story behind the scarecrows? Get in touch.

