Who put them up there? The mystery of the Lowestoft scarecrows
- Credit: Jan McKirdy
On a trip to the beach you might expect to come across a seagull or perhaps spot a jellyfish washed up.
But one dog walker was surprised to discover two scarecrows sitting on a groyne at North Denes Beach in Lowestoft during an evening stroll on Monday, July 4.
And it wasn't the only place Jan McKirdy had seen them - having come up close with them a mile and a half down the road in Gunton Woods several weeks prior.
She said: "I just assumed a child had dropped them in the woods the first time.
"The woods often have fairy houses constructed and left by trees so I didn't think much of it."
So it was a surprise for Ms McKirdy when she discovered the mannequins a second time in a completely different location.
"They must have been placed on the groyne at low tide as they were in the water when I saw them," she added.
"The groynes are quite high and slippery so it would have been beyond me!"
Do you know the story behind the scarecrows? Get in touch.